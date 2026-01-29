The Nigeria Prizes Rebrands With New Logos

NLNG has unveiled new logos for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, The Nigeria Prize for Science, and the newly introduced The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, marking a new phase in the evolution of these Nigeria’s foremost platforms for intellectual and creative excellence.

The new visual brand elements were unveiled on Thursday, at a press conference in Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the new visual identities as a strategic repositioning of the prizes to ensure sustained relevance and global resonance.

She noted that the refreshed logos reinforce NLNG’s commitment to the promotion of intellectual and creative capital as critical drivers of sustainable development.

“For over two decades, The Nigeria Prizes have stood as independent symbols of excellence and national aspiration.

This redesign is deliberate and forward-looking. It protects the legacy of the prizes while positioning them to be more visible, more iconic, and aligned with global standards of distinction into the future,” Horsfall said.

She added that novel ideas remain central to national progress, stressing that “ideas shape societies, and societies that invest in ideas secure their future. These new identities reaffirm our belief that literature, science, and innovation are not optional; they are foundational to Nigeria’s development.”

The logo for The Nigeria Prize for Literature draws inspiration from the turning pages of a book. Rendered in layered green forms, it symbolises imagination in motion, stories unfolding, voices rising, and ideas taking flight.

The fluid curves reflect storytelling in all its forms, including fiction, poetry, drama, and prose, while the green palette represents renewal, learning, and the fertile landscape of Nigerian literature. The gradient suggests growth, tracing the journey of ideas from seed to story, with a sense of calm dynamism that speaks to reflection, dialogue, and the enduring vitality of the written word.

Commenting on the symbolism, Chairperson of the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo said the logo captures the enduring power of Nigerian storytelling.

“The turning pages remind us that our stories are continuous, rooted in history yet constantly renewed. Nigerian literature has never been static, and this identity affirms its role as a dynamic force shaping thoughts, conscience, and cultural memory,” she said.

She added that the design sends a strong message to writers and thinkers that their voices matter and that imagination remains central to our collective destiny.

The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation logo is formed from intersecting blue orbits, evoking atomic energy, electron pathways, and celestial motion. Its circular composition conveys continuity and the boundless nature of scientific inquiry, while the blue-lime palette reflects curiosity, intelligence, and the pursuit of truth. The identity celebrates Nigeria’s commitment to evidence-based inquiry and innovation, honouring those who push beyond the known to build a future powered by knowledge and imagination.

The Chairman of the Advisory Board for The Nigerian Prize for Science and Innovation, Prof. Barth Nnaji, described the Science and Innovation logo as a reflection of the discipline, rigour, and ambition required for national transformation.

“Science is about movement, questioning, testing, and pushing boundaries. The energy captured in this identity reflects the spirit Nigeria must embrace to industrialise, compete, and solve complex challenges. The Prize remains a vital platform for recognising continuous and purposeful innovation,” Nnaji said.

Completing the trio, the Nigerian Prize for Creative Arts logo is anchored by a lime-green spiral that represents innovation, continuity, and creative momentum. Its fluid form reflects the breadth of artistic disciplines encompassed by the Prize and the dynamic nature of the creative process. The spiral’s motion conveys rhythm, progress, and interconnectedness, while the lime-green palette signals freshness, optimism, and originality.

The redesign follows NLNG’s recent corporate brand refresh and the alignment of its visual assets with a modern design approach. Collectively, the redesigned logos articulate a unified vision that celebrates intellectual rigour, creative excellence, and the transformative power of ideas, positioning The Nigeria

Prizes for the future, while reinforcing their role as beacons of thought leadership, cultural relevance, and national pride.

Since the inception of The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science in 2004, they have maintained a consistent visual identity that helped establish strong brand equity. Building on this strong legacy, the refreshed identities reflect a deliberate evolution that strengthens the Prizes’ role as

leading drivers of intellectual, creative, and national impact.