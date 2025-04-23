The Nigeria Prize For Literature: Advisory Board Announces Record 252 Entries For 2025

Share

…set to be fiercest competition in the Prize’s history

The stage is set for an epic literary showdown as the Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by NLNG, announced on Tuesday that a record 252 entries have been received for the 2025 edition, setting a new level for the quality of entries and promising to be the fiercest competition in the Prize’s history.

Regarded as Africa’s most prestigious literary prize, and one of the richest globally, The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues to set the standard for literary excellence.

At a press conference held in Lagos, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, represented by the Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, handed over the entries to the Prize’s Advisory Board, led by literary icon and past winner, Prof Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo.

The entries were subsequently presented to the panel of judges, officially marking the start of what promises to be an intense and highly competitive adjudication process.

The number of entries not only surpassed the 2024 figure of 163 but also exceeded the 2021 Prose Fiction cycle, which saw 202 submissions.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Horsfall attributed the high number of entries to “a surge in literary creativity, demonstrating a reinvigorated passion for creative works and a deepened global awareness of Nigerian literature.

“This year’s record entries reaffirm the prize’s impact, proving that Nigerian literature is not only thriving but also commanding greater international recognition,” Horsfall said.

“Today’s handover ceremony is a proof of the ingenuity, dedication, and relentless drive of NLNG, our respected advisory boards and judges, and every writer who has entered either for the Literature prize or the Literary Criticism prize.

Our commitment to advancing excellence in the quality of literature to improve reading and literacy appetite through these noble prizes is in consonance with NLNG’s aspiration of improving lives sustainably,” she added.

The handover ceremony sets the stage for our long list of eleven, the announcement of the shortlist of three and the eventual outcome of the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Price for Literature and the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

“With great anticipation of another exciting award, we look forward to the outcome of the adjudication process and the grand celebration of the winning work in October.”

Chairperson of the Advisory Board, Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo, expressed optimism that the calibre and volume of entries submitted this year would significantly elevate the quality of the competition.

She noted that the remarkable diversity and depth of literary works would not only make the adjudication process more compelling but also reaffirm the prize’s unwavering commitment to literary excellence.

Adimora-Ezeigbo urged the panel of judges to approach the process with the highest standards of integrity and ob – jectivity, upholding the legacy of rigour and distinction that has become the hall mark of the Prize.

According to her, the Advisory Board is fully engaged and anticipates every stage of the selection process with enthusiasm, as this edition may prove to be one of the most competitive in the history of the Prize.

The Advisory Board also announced the receipt of 37 entries for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism. The Literature Prize carries a monetary award of $100,000, while the Literary Criticism Prize winner will receive $10,000.

This year’s panel of judges is chaired by Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of the Department of English and Linguistics Studies, Kwara State University.

Other members of the panel include Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene, Professor of English Language and Literature at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Mr Olakunle Kasumu, writer, filmmaker, producer, and host of Channels Television’s Book Club. An Associate Professor in the Department of African Literature at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dr Grace Musila, serves as the International Consultant for this year’s edition.

Notable past winners in the Prose Fiction category include Kaine Agary (‘Yel – low Yellow’, 2008), Chika Unigwe (‘On Black Sisters’ Street’, 2012), Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (‘Season of Crimson Blossoms’, 2016), and Professor Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, whose novel ‘The Son of the House’ clinched the Prize in the 2020/21 edition.

The inaugural edition of the Prize for Prose Fiction in 2004 did not produce a winner. The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates annually across four literary genres: Prose Fiction, Poetry, Drama, and Children’s Literature.

With top authors contending for the top honour and the judges tasked with identifying the very best, the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature promises to be an epic literary showdown.

