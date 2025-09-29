The Nigeria Of Our Dream Still Realisable, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday said the dreams of the founding fathers of Nigeria, where no man is oppressed, where opportunities abound for all, and where the wealth of the land is shared equitably, were realizable if Nigerians continue to hold fast to patriotism, integrity, service, and shared responsibility.

The governor also noted that with the country celebrating her 65 years of Independence Anniversary, Nigerians should remember that the true measure of freedom lies in how it is used to serve, to build, and to bless others.

The governor stated this during the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 65th National Day Celebration held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor noted that Nigerians must summon the courage to move beyond despair into a future bright with possibilities.

He added that the anniversary celebration should ignite in Nigerians, renewed hope, and steadfast faith that the country’s best days are yet to come.