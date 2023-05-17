New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
The Nigeria Broadcasting awards holds today

The maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) ceremony will be held today at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos. TNBA, organised by Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry. The awards, according to BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, will inspire up and coming talents and spur broadcast professionals to do more for the industry.

“The awards will recognise and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognised and celebrated. “Broadcasting in Nigeria has come a very long way and it is time we started celebrating broadcasters for their sacrifices.

“At this maiden edition, we will also celebrate those who excelled in the past and made huge contributions to the growth of broadcasting Nigeria. “Congratulations in advance to all winners,” Ugbe said at the unveiling of TNBA last May. Awards will be given in 12 competitive categories in television and eight in radio. Distinguished figures who made huge contributions to the industry will also be recognised.

