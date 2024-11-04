The Nation Journalism Foundation Births

Share

Vintage Press Limited, publishers of the Nation Newspapers, has announced the birth of the Nation Journalism Foundation (tNJF), a notfor-profit that will engage in causes beneficial to humanity.

According to Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Lawal Ogienagbon, the foundation is ‘a product of long planning in our desire to expand the frontiers of media advocacy, promo tion and practice’.

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) include Prof. Adebayo Williams (Chairman), Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Mr. Sunday Adeleke (Treasurer), Mr. Kunle Ade-Adeleye and Mr. Lawal Ogienagbon (Secretary).

Speaking further, Ogienagbon said the foundation will ‘enable us to go beyond the daily grind of breaking and reporting the news. It will afford us the opportunity to dig deeper into stories, events and other activities that are the essence of human values in a world that has become a global village through advanced technology’.

He added: “Our job is not made easy by the many conflicts and crises, hunger health and climate challenges across the world, especially in developing economies.

“We are ready for these challenges in order to mitigate them for the world to be a better place to live in. We have carefully chosen our objectives to reflect many of the challenges that plague the world.

Share

Please follow and like us: