The Multi-Functional Timberland Boots

The humble Timberland boots have been falling in and out of style for as long as one can remember.

While, understandably, it has its moments where it can better suit the prevailing style, when worn correctly, it can work pretty well regardless of its popularity.

Timberlands are a staple boots in every man’s closet. Timberlands come in a variety of different colours, of course the classic cheese colour is by far the most popular but other colours can make great assets to any outfit.

From work-wear to street-wear, Timberland boots have refused to go out of fashion forward men’s wardrobes.

It doesn’t matter what your style definition is, whether its hip-hop, tomboy, or full-blown fashionista, the tough-and-hardy work boots are usually styled like they are basic wardrobe staples.

Timberland boots have a certain look on their own but that does not mean you can’t go a little over the top by opting for unique design in bright hue.

Timberland boots also offer more than just style, the boots are also solid to wear while ex – ploring the great outdoors.

If you have no idea how to wear Timberlands, this is where to start. It’s easy to get the look wrong with a pair of pants that are too baggy or an outfit that’s too dressy with them.

Even some of your favorite celebrities need some coaching on how to adjust the boots’ wide leather tongue or how to lace them.

Tips

Bring Timberland boots back to their roots and style them with a work wear-inspired look.

You can never go wrong with staple pieces, no matter what the look is.

Aside from how they’ll look, there’s also other import – ant things to consider when wearing Timbs. Should you size up or size down?

Try pairing the chunkier silhouette of your boots with some ripped blue jeans.

When pairing your jeans with Timberland, opt for a slim leg fit.

With Timberland, you can put anything up top, a simple t-shirt and plain sweater are always a fail – safe combination and will be ideal to match with your jeans.

If it’s a chillier day, layer up with a leather jacket for a snug and rainproof finish.

