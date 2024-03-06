The move to merge federal agencies

In the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Aso-Rock Villa, Abuja, the members led by President Bola Tinubu unanimously adopted a long-forgotten report that advocated the need to merge or scrap some Federal Government (FG) agencies. I was personally well pleased by the decision of the FEC, which was arguably long overdue. I could recall, I was among a few Nigerians who had strongly solicited scraping and/or merging of most agencies of government that are no longer in vogue or operating on conflicting objectives, as the case may be. If thoroughly checked, it would be realized that numerous federal cum state government’s agencies and commissions are earnestly yearning for overhaul toward ensuring that the respective prime essence of establishing them are duly actualized. Suchlike lapses, if not adequately addressed, are liable to bedevil the various goals of the bodies. It’s noteworthy that a government agency or commission is a permanent or temporary arm, which is often peculiar to a democratic setting, that’s responsible for the administration and oversight of specific functions. In any country across the globe, there are quite a number of government agencies set up for different unique purposes. A given government agency is usually distinct both from a department or ministry, and other kinds of public structures established by the government. The functions of a government agency are mainly executive in character since different forms of agencies or commissions are most commonly constituted for an advisory role. Agencies can be set up via legislation or by executive immunity.

Moreover, the autonomy, independence and accountability of government agencies also vary based on the ground or principle on which they were constituted. Similarly, a regulatory agency is a governmental body whose establishment is solely approved by a legislature to implement and thereafter enforce specific laws. a regulatory agency or commission has quasilegislative, executive and judicial functions, in the sense that while exercising its obligatory functions, it can in some occasions act like a legislature, an executive arm, or a judicial body, as might be the case. If you own or run a business venture, you probably know it is subject to a cornucopia of laws. Undoubtedly, your business is subject to laws that govern social and economic matters including income taxation, payroll taxation, occupational health, as well as environmental, safety, real estate, employment, and criminal laws, coupled with other laws that are specifically related to your particular industry. Regarding implementation of laws, regulatory agencies use a specific procedure to create and implement regulations. The federal process, for instance, abides by a procedure comprising advance notice, proposed regulation, public comments, review of comments, as well as final regulation. An agency that is about to commence drafting new regulations would publish advance notice of its proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register. Though agencies vary on how they perform their respective enforcement responsibilities, generally they abide by investigation, decision, and appeal. If an agency has reason to believe that a certain business or an individual has violated its regulations, the agency is meant to commence an investigation without much ado. In his words, the late great philosopher, Socrates said “An unexamined life isn’t worth living”. Taking a painstaking study of the federal and state governments’ agencies in Nigeria, particularly the former, it’s needless to reiterate that most of these agencies or commissions, especially those established to exercise regulatory functions, are seriously crying for a compelling review or reexamination towards achieving a more effective and efficient productivity. To this end, it’s high time we reviewed most of the laws biding these agencies so we could make amends if need be. While reviewing these laws, one of the basic parameters that should be looked into is how to scrap or merge these agencies towards making them more effective, thereby curtailing financial excesses which is obviously bedeviling Nigeria’s democratic system. Aside the conventional agencies, the regulatory ones such as, but not limited to, the National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were set up to assist the government in the enforcement of severe laws that otherwise could not be properly enforced.

However, it’s appalling and pathetic to note that most of these agencies, rather than doing the needful, end up doing otherwise in the long run owing to corruption. We could boast of an agency like the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC); still, plagiarism prevails in the country and is currently on the rampage. It’s not anymore news that most of these agencies have been characterized by several uncalled factors including partisanship, favouritism, mediocrity, and what have you. These constituted bodies are meant to be independent in the discharge of their lawful duties, but on the contrary, in most cases you would observe that they dance to the tune of most influential Nigerians or corporate organizations, hence abusing the laws or principles on which they were founded. Inter alia, some similar federal agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related crimes Commission (ICPC) alongside the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) are meant to be merged headlong, whilst few others that are currently incapacitated or no longer in vogue ought to be scrapped or better still embedded in other related agencies or ministries. This step would equally create space and funds to establish other new needed agencies in the country. Currently, Nigeria is arguably yearning for establishment of bodies to include commission as well as tribunal for electoral violence that would tremendously assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in fighting crimes occasioned by political unrest and/or malpractices. In the same vein, agencies like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) ought to be strengthened. The Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme presently taking place in the scheme should be made compulsory by the management, especially at this point the country is deeply concerned about uplifting entrepreneurship drive among our young ones or the citizenry at large. It’s worthy to note that most of the corps members dodge the said programme in the process, thus the management of the agency needs to deploy a device toward ensuring that every corps member participate actively in it as long as their service lasts. There’s equally need for the leaders of all the existing federal agencies in Nigeria to regularly read the riot act to their entire staff or personnel, so they would be conscious of them at all costs. The state owned ones, on their part, ought to also follow suit. More so, in their oversight functions, the legislatures of both the federal and state governments, as the case may be, are expected to from time to time summon the leadership of any agency to their chambers whenever skepticism arises, or if any foul play is sensed. Similarly, as the FG is determined to scrap or merge some of these agencies, there’s also need to consider overhauling the Cabinet of the Presidency. It’s preposterous to pretend that all is well, while we know full well that bureaucracy has hitherto remained one of most challenges faced by the Nigeria’s democratic terrain. It’s unnecessary to constitute a cabinet comprising uncountable advisers and assistants, who are mostly busy doing nothing on a daily basis. In the Nigeria’s political space, minimum of ten individuals would be officially contracted/appointed to do a job that ordinarily could be handled by just one person, thereby causing excesses and conflict of interests to the detriment of governance.

Hence, in the spirit of scraping or merging some of the existing federal agencies/commissions, most of the political offices or portfolios should also be scrapped or merged headlong, in a bid to improve governance and the country’s economy at large. The FG should equally ensure that the move to scrap/merge the agencies does not cause any form of job loss among Nigerians. It’s no doubt that such a laudable step will usher in redundancy in the system; therefore, efforts should be made to absorb the affected workers into relevant establishments or parastatals. As the percentage of unemployment in Nigeria triggers on a daily basis, step must be duly taken to ensure more able-bodied Nigerians do not roam on the streets of Nigeria. We must overhaul the agencies and government’s cabinet for greater nationhood, but necessary measures must be taken to avert severe consequences. Think about it!