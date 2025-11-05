The Milky Way For Career-Minded Female Journalists In Newsrooms

Ms. Ene Oshaba, an investigative journalist with Blueprint Newspaper, has become a reporter to watch, earning admiration not only for her fearless fieldwork but also for doing so while caring for her nursing baby.

Driven by her strong advocacy for exclusive breastfeeding, Oshaba often takes her baby along during field investigations. She believes that motherhood demands sacrifices and insists that none is too great when it comes to a child’s well-being.

“Career mothers should know that being a mom entails sacrifices. Once you’ve become a mother, you need to adjust certain things just to ensure your baby is okay,” she said.

“Even if a woman doesn’t want to do exclusive breastfeeding, she should at least try it for six months before switching to baby milk or formula. Breast milk is irreplaceable. You can’t substitute it for anything else.”

Health benefits

According to Oshaba, the health benefits of breastfeeding far outweigh the inconvenience. “If a mother can do six months exclusively, she has done well. Many of us went on field investigations while pursuing a story with our babies, not because we couldn’t leave them at home, but because we wanted to give them the best start in life. Exclusive breastfeeding strengthens the baby’s system and organs.

A well-breastfed baby grows strong and can resist ill health,” she explained. Oshaba, a development journalist who usually exposes hidden stories to bring about the needed change in the communities, sharing her personal experience, said that after six months, she weans her children onto baby formula.

“I tried NAN and another brand, but my first two babies fed better with SMA, so I stayed with it. My last baby didn’t like any formula at all, so I breastfed him for one year and two months. I travelled everywhere with him because I wanted him to have enough milk. It wasn’t easy, but I’m glad I did.

Today, he is very smart and brilliant.” Ambitious female reporters navigate a fast-paced career filled with tight deadlines, while also grappling with earlymorning feedings, managing fieldwork during maternity leave, and sometimes even conquering the newsroom with a baby strapped to them. Balancing professional demands with personal responsibilities often proves to be an uphill task.

Best feeding method

For many female journalists, one of the most pressing challenges is deciding on the best feeding method for their babies, a method that not only ensures healthy growth and development but also allows them to remain focused on their careers. Some oscillate between exclusive breastfeeding and formula feeding, weighing the pros and cons of each.

Ultimately, what works for one journalist may not work for another, as the choice is shaped by individual circumstances, workplace policies, and the intensity of their workloads. Ms Anurika Onwu shares the story of her sister, who is a journalist, and had a premature baby via caesarean section when she was seven months pregnant.

She recalled that for reasons they could not fathom, her baby would vomit and become sickly after taking his mother’s breast milk. The sister’s attending doctor advised that the baby should be introduced to SMA Gold produced by Nestle, explaining that it was formulated to mimic breast milk and contained the necessary nutrition for an infant.

“It was a trying time for everyone at home. This was unlike his elder brother. When his brother was born, my sister breastfed him exclusively for three months. Because of her job as a journalist, she’s always on the move and sometimes travels, so we had to combine breast milk and formula.

She would sometimes return home past 11 p.m. She used to express breast milk, which we would put in the freezer to warm up when the child was hungry. She had planned to do a three-month exclusive for the second child, but he refused to take breast milk. Another female reporter and founder of the Female Freelancers Network (FFN), Mrs. Elizabeth Osayande, said: “I use SMA Gold for my daughter because my breast milk doesn’t flow well, so I have used formula for my children.

I won’t lie to you; it has not been easy buying it for my baby every week. As I am planning to resume work soon, I am fretting about how we are going to navigate this problem. “It is not easy taking care of my infant and her siblings. I use SMA Gold to augment my meagre breast milk flow, which is the best formula for infants.

“It’s not easy coping, taking care of children as a female reporter, especially in this economy, including taking care of my husband and the home, but I believe we will get over it.” The Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, speaking recently on ‘Work-Life Effectiveness’ to a group of female journalists, said: “Our lives as women are different, and what we choose to do is different. Work-life balance is a myth; it can never really be balanced.

“After childbirth, that baby is the golden ball. Family is important to everyone, so we need to prepare for any major project. Find time to spend with the children and on their homework. Build a support system with family members.” She further stated that as a female journalist who is a mother, it is not every assignment that one must attend; a female reporter must learn to prioritise and attend only important events.

Breast milk best A children’s nutritionist, Ms. Ifeyinwa Omesiete, said the best milk for babies will always be breast milk. She added: “Now, this isn’t to say formula is bad, because if a child cannot have breast milk for any reason, formula is there, and it is the best second option as it is carefully designed to nourish babies and save lives every day.

“However, breast milk has everything your baby needs to grow, uniquely paired to your child’s DNA. It is the perfect mix of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and protective antibodies. It is gentle on your baby’s stomach, helps build immunity, and supports healthy development. “In fact, I dare say it is the most complete option for a human in the first six months of life.

The few things it lacks, like iron and vitamin D, are already accounted for. Babies are born with iron stores in their bodies, and vitamin D can easily be supplemented with early morning or evening sunlight, or a prescribed supplement. Outside of these, breast milk has everything else your child needs.”

According to Omesiete, most mothers do not know that the most abundant nutrient in breast milk is lactose, almost double the amount found in cow’s milk. “That is not just sugar. It fuels rapid brain growth in babies, helps build the protective covering around nerves, and feeds the good bacteria in their gut as a first line of protection for their immune system. So, if a mom can offer breast milk, no matter how small the amount, she should, whether she is exclusively breastfeeding or not,” she said.

Speaking directly to career-minded or working mothers, the nutritionist said: “Breast milk is still the best. Even if you are back at work, you can express and store your milk safely in the fridge or freezer. This gives you flexibility, peace of mind, and ensures your baby is still getting the very best. “In fact, I absolutely love the entire new tech for working moms: stylish freezer bags to store breast milk, and even hands-free breast pumps that let you multitask while you express.

These little tools are game-changers because they make it easier for mothers to continue breastfeeding even with a busy schedule. “Expressed breast milk allows you to keep giving your child the same protection and nutrients while balancing work and home life. It is also more practical in the long run because it saves money on formula and keeps your child’s nutrition uncompromised.

Think of it as your way of protecting your child, whether you are physically present or not. “And there’s another benefit: expressing is a fantastic way to prepare your baby for solids and weaning. When you express, you are no longer tied only to the physical act of breastfeeding, and you can use that same familiar milk to introduce solids.

For example, mixing breast milk into pap or mashed foods helps your child adjust to new textures and tastes while still holding onto something familiar. This is especially important for parents who are starting the weaning journey at six months. If the child is younger than six months, then breast milk is all they need.”

Maternal mortality Speaking on the reality of maternal mortality and the feeding options for an infant, Omesiete said: “This is one of the most heart-breaking situations, and my heart always goes out to families who have to face it. “The first option, if available, would be donor breast milk from a safe and certified source. But I know that in Nigeria, this is not always accessible.

In such cases, the safest and most reliable alternative is infant formula. Infant formula is specially designed to meet a baby’s nutritional needs in the early months of life. Other foods, like pap or regular household meals, are not safe for new-borns and should never be given at this stage. Now, for parents who need to choose a formula, here are three simple and practical tips.

“First, check that it is clearly labelled ‘infant formula.’ Not follow-on formula, not growing-up milk, and not even specially formulated milk. Only true infant formula is safe for babies under six months. “Also, make sure you are following the correct stage, for example, 0–6 months. The nutrient ratio is different at each stage and is specifically designed for the developing digestive system.

“Second, look for trusted brands that are properly registered with NAFDAC. If it does not carry a NAFDAC registration number, please do not buy it, no matter the price. Also, check if it is imported, and if so, Google the batch number to confirm it has not been recalled. A recall simply means the food safety authority in that country has asked for that batch to be returned due to possible contamination or exposure to toxins.

“Third, choose what you can afford consistently. Formula feeding is not about switching brands every week or chasing what is trending; they are all very similar. Instead, pick one safe option that is easily accessible in your area and at a price point that you can sustain even if inflation rises. This way, your baby’s stomach is not exposed to unnecessary stress from frequent changes and feeding remains steady for at least the first six months.”

Omesiete opined that nutritionally, SMA Gold, like other regulated infant formulas, is fortified with the essential nutrients babies need and is safe when prepared properly. She explained that the main advantage is that it provides a reliable alternative for babies who cannot be breastfed, whether because the mother is unavailable, has health challenges, or her breast milk supply is low. She added: “I prefer not to use the word ‘disadvantages’ because breast milk and formula are not a one-to-one comparison.

That, in itself, is the limitation. But given how sensitive and delicate infant feeding is, it is better to frame them as perceived issues rather than outright disadvantages. “The most common perceived issue with SMA Gold is the cost. Formula feeding is significantly more expensive than breastfeeding, and in a country like Nigeria, where inflation and access can be challenging, this is a very real concern for many families.

So, while SMA Gold is a good and safe option for infant formula, there are no real disadvantages or advantages when comparing it to its direct competitors in the infant formula industry, which is hard to do, as most have similar ingredients. It is more a matter of who markets the product better.”

Omesiete also said that before six months, pap mixed with crayfish is not safe or adequate for babies. She stressed: “At this age, their stomach and intestines are still immature, and the only food they can digest properly is breast milk or, if breast milk is not available, infant formula.

Pap at this stage, which in Nigeria is usually made by fermenting grains like guinea corn, yellow corn, or millet, is far too heavy and does not contain the nutrients a new-born needs. Adding crayfish does not fix that. Giving pap early will only stress the digestive system, expose the baby to infections, and leave them malnourished.

No pap, no crayfish

“So, for the first six months, the answer is clear: no pap, no crayfish, only breast milk or formula. After six months, however, pap can be introduced. But standard pap, even when you add crayfish, is still not enough.

Why? Because pap is mostly carbohydrate and one tablespoon of crayfish in half a cup of pap will not give your baby nearly enough protein or other nutrients for growth. It will fill their stomach, yes, but it will not nourish them.

“To make pap truly nourishing after six months, it must be enriched with protein like milk, soybeans, groundnut paste, or eggs, along with crayfish, and healthy fats like a teaspoon of good oil, roasted egusi, or mashed avocado. This way, pap becomes a complete weaning food that supports growth, brain development, and immunity, not just something that makes the child feel full.”