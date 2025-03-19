New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. The Matrix Film…

The Matrix Film Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the film production company behind franchises such as The Matrix, the Joker and Ocean’s has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, according to a filing with a Delaware court.

The firm has blamed its financial troubles on a legal battle with its former partner Warner Bros (WB) and a “failed and costly endeavour” into the production of independent films and television series.

In a bid to mitigate some of its financial problems, Village Roadshow is proposing to sell its extensive film library for $365m (£281m), reports the BBC.

The company’s debts are estimated to be between $500m and $1bn, according to the court documents.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Kill At Least 413, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas
Read Next

We’re Committed To Building Robust Relationship With NGOs –Idahosa
Share
Copy Link
×