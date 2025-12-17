The Man Rotimi Makinde, A True Progressive By All Standards

It is impressive to note that many well-meaning Nigerians are now coming out, recounting several good deeds and socioe-economic empowerment programmes which Hon. Rotimi Makinde embarked on when he held sway as the representative of Ife Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

There are several accounts of how the veteran actor and politician touched many lives through scholarship to brilliant but indigent students, and financial support to small and medium-scale business owners. Provision of barbing kits to barbers, and hairdressing equipment to hairdressers in large numbers; provision of buses, tricycles, motorcycles and cars to several vulnerable segments of the society, etc.

Notable among his Midas touch even as a Muslim, was the building of a church to replace the old church of popular pastor, Akinola, who was assassinated on the eve of the 2011 elections, which Makinde eventually won.

Record shows that the church was built in the late pastor’s memory to compensate the church leaders, the surviving widow of the church founder and other innocent people who lost their lives to the cold hands of death by men of the underworld.

In addition to this church building was a two-bedroom flat for the widow, prophetess Akinola.

The church cost over N10 million (as it then was) was officially inaugurated on October 27, 2014. Makinde’s act of giving back to his community is a testament to his commitment to serving and uplifting his constituents.

Reminiscing on this significant milestone, Prophet Elijah Makufota said:

“Only a liberal Muslim by faith can build a church. Today, we celebrate a remarkable philanthropist, Hon Rotimi Makinde, whose generosity knows no borders—bridging mosques and chapels, uniting hearts across faiths. His vision reminds us that love, compassion, and service are the truest expressions of any religion. A rise La ri ka “.

Fairness, kindness, and justice are the true compasses of a good heart—not the label of a creed. When we measure a person by the content of their character rather than the doctrine they profess, we strip away the divisions that religion often erects and focus on the common thread that binds us: our shared humanity.

In a world where every individual is judged by how they treat others, by the equity they extend in everyday interactions, and by the integrity they show when no one is watching, we create a society that thrives on cooperation rather than conflict. Let us therefore place our emphasis on the principles that unite us—fairness, compassion, and justice—and allow those values, not religious affiliation, to be the true yardstick of a person’s worth.

_“A kind act is a universal prayer; a fair decision, a lasting testament. Let us be judged by the deeds we do, not the faith we claim. Rotimi Makinde remains a shining light in our body politic, and surely posterity will be kind to him.

A leader with quality and distinction is characterised by their ability to inspire, guide, and support a team. They are self-aware, communicate effectively, delegate work, and encourage strategic thinking. These qualities are essential for leading with confidence and fostering a productive, motivated team.

That is who Rotimi Makinde is; this true blood of Ile-Ife undoubtedly has a date with destiny and will surely be marked out for a positive trajectory in our political landscape.

All our political stakeholders and decision makers must take note of this political icon, a loyal party man, he is ever patriotic and with great uncompromising spirit, he is one individual who on several occasions sacrificed his convenience in the best interest of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Osun State, particularly.

Makinde has consistently demonstrated resilience, a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence in the execution of any assignment given to him with high moral rectitude. I wish him the best of luck in his political journey.

May God bless Osun State, bless our leader and mentor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and also bless our dear country, Nigeria.

Kolapo Ogundare writes from Ede, Osun State.