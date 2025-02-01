New Telegraph

February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Arts
  3. ‘The Man Died’…

‘The Man Died’ nominated for Pan African Film Festival, Los Angeles

…wins awards at AFRIFF, ENIFF, LAFF

‘ The Man Died’, the fea- ture film inspired by Wole Soyinka’s prison notes of the same title, has been nominated for the award of “Best Feature Narrative” at the 33rd Film Festival – Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF), which is scheduled to hold February 4-17 in Los An- geles, USA, on the theme, “Dream Beyond”. The news of the nomi- nation was contained in a letter signed by the festi- val’s Filmmaker Liaison & Research Director, Miki Go- ral, on behalf of the PAFF directorate. Dated January 28, 2025, the letter reads in part: “I am happy to inform you that The Man Died has been nominated for the jur- ied Best Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film Fes- tival.” According to a statement from the producers of the film, an earlier letter from the directorate had hinted that the 105 minutes feature will be screened on Febru- ary 12 and 14 at the Culver Theatre, Culver city, Cali- fornia. It is the film’s first appearance in the United States, having done Lon- don, UK twice, and North Africa twice, among others. Established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans, Dan- ny Glover (The Color Pur- ple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (“Good Times”), and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) has remained “dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative ex- pression.

For over 30 years, PAFF has been the interna- tional beacon for the Afri- can diaspora film and arts communities. Every year, it showcases over 200 new high-quality Black films from the U.S., Africa, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the South Pacific, Canada, and increasingly, Asia.” The latest news is com- ing on the heels of recent accomplishments of the film, which has so far won three awards, including the latest at the 14th Luxor Af- rican Film Festival in Upper Egypt, earlier this month, where it won “Best Afri- can Film That Tackle An Important African Issue.” Of the hundreds of entries from 150 countries, 35 com- peted in various categories of the final stage of the festi- val founded in 2010.

Before Luxor, the film had clinched Best Screenplay trophies at both the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF, (November 3-9, La- gos), and at the 35th Carthage International Film Festival, held November 14-21 in Tu- nis. It had also won the Best Audience Choice Award at the Eastern Nigeria Interna- tional Film Festival, ENIFF, Enugu, November 27-30.

‘The Man Died’ stars a coterie of veterans on the Nigerian screen, including Wale Ojo as Wole, Sam Dede as Yisa, Norbert Young (Pris- on Superintendent), Francis Onwochei (Prison Control- ler) and Edmund Enaibe as Commissioner; as well as international actors, London-UK-based Chris- tiana Oshunniyi (Laide Soyinka), and Los Ange- les, USA-based Abraham Awam-Amkpa (Johnson), among others. Meanwhile in continua- tion of its global tour, ‘The Man Died’, has also been selected for the Jo’Burg Film Festival, holding March 11-16.

It is being con- sidered for special screen- ings at educational institu- tions in Florence, Italy; Abu Dhabi in the UAE; Oxford University, UK; as well as at New York University, Harvard University; and at Ithaca College, all in the USA, among others. This is as it is also being reviewed by at least three major glob- al streaming platforms, and international distribution channels.

Though yet to be official- ly released to the market, ‘The Man Died’, written by UK-based Bode Asiyanbi, directed by New YorkUS and Abu Dhabi, Unit- ed Arab Emirates-based Awam Amkpa and pro- duced by Lagos, Nige- ria-based Femi Odugbemi for Zuri24 Media, since its “special-premiere” in July in Lagos to mark the Nobel Laureate dramatist, poet, essayist and human/civil rights activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday, has had a series of home runs including on October 5 at the Quramo Festival of Words, QFest 2024, Lagos; and the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF on No- vember 14. It began its global tour in London in July as part of the Wole Soyinka at 90 cel- ebration jointly organised and hosted by the Africa Centre and the Wole Soy- inka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Pink Eye aka Apollo aka Conjunctivitis
Read Next

Aproko Doctor, Dr Salami, Others urge professionals, entrepreneurs to aspire for excellence in 2025
Share
Copy Link
×