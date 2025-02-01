‘The Man Died’ nominated for Pan African Film Festival, Los Angeles

Share

…wins awards at AFRIFF, ENIFF, LAFF

‘ The Man Died’, the fea- ture film inspired by Wole Soyinka’s prison notes of the same title, has been nominated for the award of “Best Feature Narrative” at the 33rd Film Festival – Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF), which is scheduled to hold February 4-17 in Los An- geles, USA, on the theme, “Dream Beyond”. The news of the nomi- nation was contained in a letter signed by the festi- val’s Filmmaker Liaison & Research Director, Miki Go- ral, on behalf of the PAFF directorate. Dated January 28, 2025, the letter reads in part: “I am happy to inform you that The Man Died has been nominated for the jur- ied Best Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film Fes- tival.” According to a statement from the producers of the film, an earlier letter from the directorate had hinted that the 105 minutes feature will be screened on Febru- ary 12 and 14 at the Culver Theatre, Culver city, Cali- fornia. It is the film’s first appearance in the United States, having done Lon- don, UK twice, and North Africa twice, among others. Established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans, Dan- ny Glover (The Color Pur- ple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (“Good Times”), and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) has remained “dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative ex- pression.

For over 30 years, PAFF has been the interna- tional beacon for the Afri- can diaspora film and arts communities. Every year, it showcases over 200 new high-quality Black films from the U.S., Africa, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the South Pacific, Canada, and increasingly, Asia.” The latest news is com- ing on the heels of recent accomplishments of the film, which has so far won three awards, including the latest at the 14th Luxor Af- rican Film Festival in Upper Egypt, earlier this month, where it won “Best Afri- can Film That Tackle An Important African Issue.” Of the hundreds of entries from 150 countries, 35 com- peted in various categories of the final stage of the festi- val founded in 2010.

Before Luxor, the film had clinched Best Screenplay trophies at both the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF, (November 3-9, La- gos), and at the 35th Carthage International Film Festival, held November 14-21 in Tu- nis. It had also won the Best Audience Choice Award at the Eastern Nigeria Interna- tional Film Festival, ENIFF, Enugu, November 27-30.

‘The Man Died’ stars a coterie of veterans on the Nigerian screen, including Wale Ojo as Wole, Sam Dede as Yisa, Norbert Young (Pris- on Superintendent), Francis Onwochei (Prison Control- ler) and Edmund Enaibe as Commissioner; as well as international actors, London-UK-based Chris- tiana Oshunniyi (Laide Soyinka), and Los Ange- les, USA-based Abraham Awam-Amkpa (Johnson), among others. Meanwhile in continua- tion of its global tour, ‘The Man Died’, has also been selected for the Jo’Burg Film Festival, holding March 11-16.

It is being con- sidered for special screen- ings at educational institu- tions in Florence, Italy; Abu Dhabi in the UAE; Oxford University, UK; as well as at New York University, Harvard University; and at Ithaca College, all in the USA, among others. This is as it is also being reviewed by at least three major glob- al streaming platforms, and international distribution channels.

Though yet to be official- ly released to the market, ‘The Man Died’, written by UK-based Bode Asiyanbi, directed by New YorkUS and Abu Dhabi, Unit- ed Arab Emirates-based Awam Amkpa and pro- duced by Lagos, Nige- ria-based Femi Odugbemi for Zuri24 Media, since its “special-premiere” in July in Lagos to mark the Nobel Laureate dramatist, poet, essayist and human/civil rights activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday, has had a series of home runs including on October 5 at the Quramo Festival of Words, QFest 2024, Lagos; and the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF on No- vember 14. It began its global tour in London in July as part of the Wole Soyinka at 90 cel- ebration jointly organised and hosted by the Africa Centre and the Wole Soy- inka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE.

