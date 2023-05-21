The ‘Man Bags’ Chronicles

Few years back, a few stylish men were spotted carrying bags that look a lot like women’s handbag. Now, ‘ The man bags’ is spiralling into a different kind of style. Celebrity fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry, renowned fashion designer and owner of Orange Culture fashion line, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, have an entirely different style of man bags.

Theirs can be called the feminine kind. They rock these accessories on the level of New York and Paris fashion week classy level with their gloves and avant-garde looks. Aside the duo and other fashion savvy men, who are following the Man Bags’ trend, others go for the briefcase leather. Back in 2020, Nigerian music star, Kcee was spotted on many occasions flaunting his leather man bag. Later, fashion influencers like Noble Igwe, Denola Grey and many others followed suit.

Yomi casual had his male models carry bags while showcasing his monochrome collection in 2017. Now, this new trend is becoming the rave. Throwing varieties of bags into men’s style. Fashion always has a way of twisting up trends to suit the season and mainstream. A few men now rock feminine look alike bags and they call it leather briefcase. Others call it man bags but men will not take it sitting down when you refer to these bags as handbags.