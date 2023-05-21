New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sunday Magazine
  3. The ‘Man Bags’…

The ‘Man Bags’ Chronicles

Few years back, a few stylish men were spotted carrying bags that look a lot like women’s handbag. Now, ‘ The man bags’ is spiralling into a different kind of style. Celebrity fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry, renowned fashion designer and owner of Orange Culture fashion line, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, have an entirely different style of man bags.

Theirs can be called the feminine kind. They rock these accessories on the level of New York and Paris fashion week classy level with their gloves and avant-garde looks. Aside the duo and other fashion savvy men, who are following the Man Bags’ trend, others go for the briefcase leather. Back in 2020, Nigerian music star, Kcee was spotted on many occasions flaunting his leather man bag. Later, fashion influencers like Noble Igwe, Denola Grey and many others followed suit.

Yomi casual had his male models carry bags while showcasing his monochrome collection in 2017. Now, this new trend is becoming the rave. Throwing varieties of bags into men’s style. Fashion always has a way of twisting up trends to suit the season and mainstream. A few men now rock feminine look alike bags and they call it leather briefcase. Others call it man bags but men will not take it sitting down when you refer to these bags as handbags.

Read Previous

Political Tsunami In Enugu Caused By Failure Of Governance –LP Rep–Elect, Okereke
Read Next

Hilda Baci: Cooking Her Way To History, Fame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023