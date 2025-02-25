The Man, Adamu, New NCAT Rector

Share

The very rich profile and pedigree of the new Rector/CE lends eloquent credence to Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inclination to having square pegs in square holes.

Dr. Ismaila Danjuma Adamu is a consummate academician and an administrator of repute. He holds a B.Sc and MBA degrees from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University and a PhD thesis on, “The impact of International Air Transport Liberalisation: the case for Nigeria“ from the University of Huddersfield United Kingdom.

His quest for greater knowledge in civil aviation management and operations led him to attend many aviation conferences, seminars and courses like: Air transport marketing, Westminster; ICAO Trainair plus competency Course, EASA Kenya; ICAO Basic AVSEC course, Bahrain etc.

Adamu prior to this appointment, has till date, been an Aviation Management Resource person in NCAT. He has no doubt spent time and resources to prepare and equip himself for this national assignment.

He no doubt combines deep knowledge and expertise in both the air transport (aviation) and land transport sectors.

