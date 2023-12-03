The Lure Of Akwa Ibom State

For several reasons, Akwa Ibom State has emerged as the destination of choice for tourism in Nigeria. The capital city of Uyo is the preferred venue for conferences and retreats by corporate organisations, social clubs, government and non-governmental organisations, just as individuals visiting for business and leisure. It was exciting when the Nigerian Guild of Editors also chose that city for the 2003 edition of the All Nigerian Editors Conference. It was, for me, one more opportunity to explore the state.

Nigerian Senators had just concluded their retreat in the city and we arrived midway into the conference by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. At the Ibom Icon Hotel where we stayed, we had to leave a day early because other organizations had the place fully booked ahead of time. That was a glimpse into the flurry of activities round the year in the state capital. Much has been said about the serenity of the state and the level of its infrastructural development. While several factors come into play as the reason the state has witnessed such amazing transformation within a relatively short period, it is easy to conclude that the consistent pattern it has maintained – in politics and in governance – is the major aspect.

From Victor Attah, the architect who started the revolution as governor in 1999, to Godswill Akpabio who carried out the state’s uncommon transformation from 2007 to 2015, and Udom Emmanuel who unleashed the state as an emerging industrial hub, Akwa Ibom State has not deviated from the same trajectory of development in 24 years. While it has had their fair share of individual differences and political disagreements, the leaders have refused to be distracted from the real issues. As far as the vision for the state’s development goes, the present Governor, Pastor Umo Eno is a chip off the same old block.

His ARISE Agenda is new but it is an equally ambitious governance Blueprint that puts accent on Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance, Security Management and Educational Advancement. In our encounters during the Nigerian Guild of Editors conference that lasted five days, one could feel his deep passion to build on the success of his predecessors, or possibly surpass it. A good salesman, Umoh will proudly fill up every meeting with all the enticing tales about Akwa Ibom, from the mundane to the esoteric. In one case, he started with the issue of gastronomy and regaled us on how those in the cuisine department have elevated edikang-ikong, vegetable soup, affang, fisherman soup etc, to high art.

The next minute he moved to elevated matters of the economy and civil aviation and how Ibom Air is growing at a phenomenal rate as the nation’s leading airline. It would soon take delivery of new jets to service the newly-introduced regional routes in West Africa as well as Central and South African routes. It boasts one of the best road networks of any sub-national in the country; it has a thriving commercial airline, enviable secondary healthcare facilities and the government has created a full- fledged Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways to further enhance safety in the state that already enjoys relative all-round security.

I didn’t just savour Akwa Ibom state’s famous cuisine and the much publicised ‘happy hour’, I found out that the people’s hospitality and the business-friendly policies of its government were the major drivers of its multi-faceted growth. Though the state’s tourism industry is booming, the present administration is still investing heavily in this sector, which is why it remains a key part of the ARISE Agenda. For a state whose economy, until 1999, was based around production of crude oil, the steady movement towards tourism and cultural development is spectacular.

Uyo and the nearby Ikot Ekpene have grown as twin cities famous for cultural displays. While Ikot Ekpene hosts the magnificent Four Point by Sheraton, other areas are developing their own unique attractions and cultural landmarks. When one adds the series of industrial concerns springing up in the state, it will be easy to project into the beauty the future holds, a beauty that feeds not only its own needs but that of the nation. In the past decade, the state has opened up as an emerging industrial hub.

The Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company in operation since September, 2017, presently pro- duces 400 million units of syringes annually with capacity to hit the one billion landmark for national need and for export. The Electricity Metering Solutions Services Limited has production capacity for six million meters annually, for supplies to Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies while the state has succeeded in obtaining federal government approval for the proposed Liberty Oil and Gas Free Zone, with a refinery to process and export virgin coconut oil and other economic products like palm kernel oil.

The prospects for Akwa Ibom are indeed high and stands as a case study for other states in Nigeria. The state’s success story didn’t just happen overnight; it is a testament to what good planning and consistency in government policy can do.