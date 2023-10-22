The Love on the Cross (2)

In the life of every man there is a day of trouble, the only one who can deliver you from trouble of life and put you in control is God through the name of Jesus Christ. Jesus did a great thing for me and you on the cross which puts us in control of all circumstances and situations of life. Believe me friend, there’s power and authority for each and every one of us who believe Jesus Christ the Word of God, and faithfully put to practice what we hear, learn and understand from God’s word.

You must therefore today make the deliberate choice to honour God by accepting His word as the truth and believe in Christ Jesus as your Lord and saviour. Here’s what the word of God, Bible says about the power and authority in Jesus name: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men;

And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name; That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

Philippians 2:5-11 (KJV) We are therefore called as a people of God individually and as a group to replicate this same kind of love Jesus Christ showed on the Cross, loving and forgiving ourselves, neighbors, friends and family. Haven learned that Jesus Christ gave himself to reconcile us all back to God, only eternity can totally unveil the greatest love showered on us from the cross.

Through the death of Christ on the cross we now have our place God as God’s own children, and we’re now joint heirs with Christ Jesus to possess all that God our Heavenly Father has. We are now sons and daughters of God through faith in Christ: 2 Corinthians 5:17-20 (KJV) say “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away;

behold, all things are become new. And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.”

I beg you in the name of God of Abraham, God of Isaac and of Israel, don’t push the gospel of Jesus Christ aside, pay attention to it, pray and let Jesus come into your heart that is the only way out of the miseries of this world and of the grave. Salvation is made us Free from the bondage of sin, the bond- ages of greed. It will help to know that naked we all came into this world and naked we shall go back.

No matter how worse you think you have become or how bad you think you have failed, the Love of Christ and the power of his blood are more than enough make your life worth living. Isaiah 1:18-20 (KJV) say “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.