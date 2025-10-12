The love of money has turned the world into a place of wickedness and darkness. When all your efforts and your time in life are dedicated to seeking money and material riches than you fear God, than you seek God, then you are a victim of ‘the love of money’. You may be anything in life, infact you may be the richest man that ever lived, but if you don’t have God, Sir, the most important factor is still missing in your life.

Hear this wisdom from the mouth of God in 1 Timothy 1:6-10: “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows”. You can’t claim you are a true candidate of heavenly kingdom if you can do anything for money, if you are ambitious about money.

Let me borrow you this wisdom today: “money can not give you joy, it cannot give you good health, it can’t give you life, and above all it cannot buy eternal home for you in the kingdom of God. It’s a pity many men and women are pursuing money at the expenses of their souls. Many people can do anything to get money but just as the scripture of today says, the lusts after money has drown many people in destruction and perdition.

What is the definition of the love of money? The love of money can be defined as the passion for riches burn out of greed, selfishness, envy, jealousy, hatred, revenge, pride, deception, fear and many sinful attitudes for selfish gain and fame. The love of money is the crave to be rich by all means without considering if its means pleases God or not. This kind of selfish and hurtful life will end in destruction, damnations, and many sorrow. Many people smile on the outward appearance but inwardly they wish they could taste what joy feels like because there are so much regrets about the step they had taken in life.

Don’t get me wrong, God is not against wealth and riches, infact God wants all of us to prosper and be very rich but we don’t have the same capacity to handle wealth. But He wants us to do so in accordance with His word and so He provides for everyone. When you get wealth by applying godly principles, that is when you are truly rich, but when you get wealth by making others shed hurtful and sorrowful tears you are operating in the love of money and it will certainly lead you into destruction, perdition and sorrowful end. You want to build houses and buy cars and you decide to approach it through dubious and callous means, you have already signed and sealed your own destruction. You may build the house and buy the cars at the end, but what shall it profit you if at the end of your life you can’t part away with any of them.

Even when you get wealth through honest labour and you don’t have Jesus Christ in your life all you have accomplished is zero. It’s a pity how men put their souls in danger for just money. We brought nothing into this world and we shall take nothing out of this world. Let’s all be very careful, Jesus saw the wrath of God coming upon humanity and in His great passion came down to pay the price and atoned for us but you decide to brush Jesus Christ aside because you love to have plenty money, I just wonder when the sons of men shall learn from the errors of others.