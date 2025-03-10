The Logistics, Mechanics Of Diaspora Voting

Share

There has been renewed clamour that Nigerians in the diaspora should be allowed to vote in national elections. Some members of the National Assembly have proposed bills to give voting rights to them.

The Electoral Management Body has insisted that it operates according to constitutional and legal dictates and will empanel the processes and procedures for voting by those in the diaspora.

Some groups and organisations in the diaspora have vigorously campaigned to be given voting rights, and some civil society groups and organisations have continued to support diaspora voting.

I appreciate the notion that we are all critical stakeholders in governance matters concerning the sovereign rights of the Nigerian people.

It does not matter whether we reside permanently or temporarily within the geographical entity known as Nigeria. People move and engage with individuals from various ethnic and religious backgrounds and nationalities.

They leave their communities and countries seeking what are commonly referred to as “greener pastures.” Others moved to conquer new territories and establish themselves in these areas. In modern times, people move in search of new opportunities.

Some are students in various countries. Some are businessmen and women in different countries. Some find job opportunities in other countries.

That is why countries maintain embassies and High Commissions to cater to the interests of their nationals in various countries. Some are documented, and some are undocumented.

Some take the citizenship of their host countries, and others maintain the citizenship of their country of origin. That is the reality of modern citizenship.

Territorial integrity, geographical boundaries, and technological advancement determine who is registered as a voter and who votes in their local, municipal, parliamentary, and national elections of countries.

Countries also factor in their national interest in determining who gets into the voters’ roll and who votes. In Nigeria, Sections 78 and 118 of the Constitution give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the exclusive right and power to register voters and supervise elections.

Furthermore, section 15 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution gives INEC the power to arrange and conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote and prepare, maintain, and revise the voters’ register for any election under the Constitution.

It empowers the Commission to undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a state, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation.

Section 12 of the Electoral Act provides that a person shall be qualified to be registered as a voter if such a person is a citizen of Nigeria; has attained the age of 18 years; is ordinarily resident, works in, originates from the Local Government, Area Council or Ward covered by the registration centre; presents himself to the registration officers of the Commission for registration as a voter; and is not subject to any legal incapacity to vote under any law, rule or regulations in force in Nigeria.

Does the electoral management body have the capacity to set up registration centres in local areas to register those living in remote places?

The Constitution and the law do not mention those in the diaspora as eligible to be registered as voters. It recognises them as Nigerians who can come into the geographical entity of Nigeria and register to vote.

Furthermore, Section 47 of the Electoral Act, 2022, provides that a person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling unit in the constituency in which his name is registered.

To vote, the Presiding Officer shall use a smart card reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Commission for the accreditation of voters to verify, confirm, or authenticate the particulars of the intending voter.

The implication of sections 12 and 47 of the Electoral Act is that for a person to be registered as a voter, the person must be ordinarily resident, work in, and originate from the Local Government, Area Council, or Ward covered by the registration centre.

The person must also present himself to the Registration Officers of the Commission for registration as a voter and is not subject to any legal incapacity to vote under any law, rule, or regulation in force in Nigeria.

During voting, the same person must present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling unit in the constituency in which his name is registered.

In plain language, a Nigerian residing in the United States, United Kingdom, or Chad who came into Nigeria and registered to vote must also come back to Nigeria during elections to vote.

The INEC does not have electoral constituencies and polling units outside the geographical entity of Nigeria. It does not have a Resident Electoral Commissioner or Electoral Officers in any of the countries outside the entity of Nigeria.

The biggest challenge lies in working out the modalities for diaspora voting. Some of our compatriots in other countries are documented, and some are undocumented. I am sure that Nigerians can be found in every country. Some migrated legally, and some illegally.

Who, then, should be registered to vote in Nigeria? Should we register only documented migrants, or should we include undocumented ones? How should we handle those living in West African countries with free movement of persons and goods?

Sometimes, when we talk of those in the diaspora, the concentration is on Nigerians living in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.

We hardly include Nigerians living in neighbouring West African countries. It is estimated that there are over eight million Nigerians in Sudan. Some of them are Sudanese of Nigerian descent.

There are significant Nigerian populations in Ghana, Gambia, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Mali and the Benin Republic.

Are all of them, including the undocumented ones, entitled to be registered and to vote in Nigerian elections? If they are entitled to vote, they must be documented by someone and in places.

Ordinarily, this can be done in the Embassies and High Commissions, but some reside in rural communities and may not have the resources to travel to the state capital.

Some are still hiding from the authorities on account of expired papers and illegal immigration. Does the electoral management body have the capacity to set up registration centres in local areas to register those living in remote places?

I doubt this as this will involve huge expenses for the electoral management body. Another challenge is in the area of voting. Nigeria uses the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation and verification.

Voting is still done manually, and collation of results is still manual. Who will have custody of the voting materials before voting? Will the BVAS and the ballot boxes and papers be stored in the Central Bank of the various countries?

Will the electoral management body post electoral officers to the embassies, stations, and constituencies? Who will count the votes, and where will the votes be stored after the elections?

These are pertinent questions involving huge resource outlay and strategic planning. Granting Nigerians in the diaspora the right to vote is a progressive step toward inclusivity in governance.

With millions of Nigerians living abroad and significantly contributing to the country’s economy through remittances, they deserve a voice in choosing leaders who influence policies affecting their homeland and global engagement.

We must think through the processes and procedures before embarking on the venture. The legal framework must be worked out, and the Constitution and Electoral Act must be amended.

Unless we handle it carefully, the votes of those in the diaspora may be the next battleground for those schooled in electoral manipulation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

