The LOGIC Church Debuts ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’

Share

In commemoration of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church will host the first edition of the ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’.

The event which would be an “uplifting evening” dedicated to expressing in music the message of the death, burial and resurrection as the cornerstone of Christian faith, will hold on, Friday, April 18, 2025, at The LOGIC Church headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

The event as well offers worshippers an opportunity to connect with the essence of the Gospel in worship.

The Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of the LOGIC Church, Apostle Flourish Peters, asserts that worship is a significant part of the New Testament believers’ experience in Christ.

Stating :“As a Christocentric faith community, this event is a great way to celebrate the gift of Christ, who laid down his life for our redemption. Good Friday is a great time to have a worship celebration like this.”

On the context for the event, he notes, “Nothing speaks to the culture of a people like the music they listen to. ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ will contribute to shaping and mainstreaming a culture of christocentric worship, where the Gospel of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection is platformed through worship.

“With Nigeria’s young demography heavily influenced by the music and the arts, Christocentric music is a powerful tool in pointing this generation to Christ.”

He noted that guest ministers expected include; Ministers Neon Adejo, Greatman Takit, Victor Thompson, Timi Dakolo, Samuel Giveson (SMJ), Noble G, Steve Hills, and Lily Perez.

Others include Ministers Joxie, Anderson Qozan, Pastor Victor Paul, EmekaSongz, Flo, Dorcas Moore, Magpsalms, Mera Owili, Gerald Bishung, Phebe Lion, and the vibrant Evolution Children’s Choir.

He further noted that the ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ is a free event and attendees are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

