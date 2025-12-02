The List Of Ambassadors Designate And The Truth Of The Matter

The recent list of designated ambassadors by President Tinubu has generated a wide range of reactions from the public, mostly negative reactions.

Two controversial names on the list namely Pastor Remo Omokri and Chief Femi Fani Kayode received wide condemnation. My objective is to provide deeper insights into this subject matter and for us to understand the drivers behind the development of the list of ambassadors designate.

Let me start by saying that the list includes competent and non competent individuals, depending on what side of the divide you belong.

The first principle applied by Mr President is that “you only do business with your friends.” I learnt from my career with multinational organisations that in doing business, you first focus on building relationships and friendships.

The principle of “You do business only with your friends” also applies to politics. We may not like President Tinubu and we may also rightly disagree with the list of ambassadors designate BUT Mr President has decided to surround himself with those he considers his friends based on the metric of Loyalty.

It is political suicide to do otherwise Again, remember that you only do business with your friends and we do not expect Mr President to provide a list of ambassadors designate made up wholly of opposition members or critics like myself.

However, The real test for Mr President is the balance between friendship and competence and the need to put a round peg in a circular hole. Unlike President Buhari, President Tinubu is a great rewarder of Loyalty and strongly believes in Loyalty.

He will reward loyalty mightily and will also punish you for disloyalty. The reward for loyalty is a strategy deployed by Mr President to build his support base and this has worked very well for him. The bigger question is; “What type of Loyalty does Mr President reward”.

The answer is simple. Mr President rewards all types of loyalty because he understands that he needs the good, the bad and the ugly to sustain his political dynasty. I can safely conclude that the list of ambassadors designate is largely loyalty driven.

Therefore the name Mahmoud Yakubu, former INEC Chairman, as ambassador designate, is a confirmation that Mahmoud Yakubu is Batified and has been loyal to President Tinubu in the past. This observation or conclusion is a big surprise and disappointment to me.

It should be an embarrassment to APC and President Tinubu. I would expect Mahmoud Yakubu to decline this nomination in order to preserve his integrity, if any! From the list of ambassadors, we see the reward for different categories of Loyalty.

These include: 1. Sycophancy driven Loyalty (Reno Omokri, Fani Kayode) 2. Political Support driven Loyalty (Mrs Ajumobi) Political Support driven Loyalty: This is based on genuine political loyalty and alliance.

In the bible, Jonathan was extremely loyal to King David before he was killed in battle. Many years after his death, 2 Samuel 9v1, King David said: “Is there still anyone who is left in the house of Saul, that I may show him kindness for Jonathan’s sake. Mephibosheth, the son of Jonathan was brought before King David and David said unto him 2 Samuel 9v7, David said: “Do not fear, for I will surely show you kindness for Jonathan, your father’s sake…and you shall eat bread at my table continually.”

Here, we see that King David rewarded Mephibosheth, the son of Jonathan because of the loyalty of his father (Jonathan) to him (David). This biblical narrative is the reason for some names on the ambassador list.

For example, President Tinubu rewarded Mrs Ajumobi for the political loyalty/alliance her husband (Late Ajumobi) had for Tinubu. It also extends into future political benefits and IOU. Sycophancy driven Loyalty: (Stomach Infrastructure) Tinubu is very smart and understands the difference between sycophancy and principled.

He is even smarter because he knows that he needs all (good, bad, ugly, sycophants and the principled) to grow his political empire. This explains the reason for the names, Pastor Omokri and Chief FFK on the list.

I consider Pastor Omokri and Chief FFK as formidable and competent political mercenaries, not just sycophants. We must also note that the inclusion or appearance of Omokri and FFK as ambassador designate reflects the forgiveness spirit of President Tinubu. The driver for this forgiveness is that he needs this men to advance his political ambitions.

Closing:

There are a few other categories of loyalty not mentioned in this article. My summary is that just like in business, in politics you surround yourself with those you consider your friends. My prayer to President Tinubu is that there is the need to strike a balance between the politics of reward/entitlement AND Competence.

I want President Tinubu to remember that: *”Anytime you handover anything to anyone that is unqualified by way of character or competence, you end up destroying that person and the institution he/she leads.*”

Finally, I wish to use this opportunity to join millions of Nigerians and congratulate beautiful Barr Neya Kalu as ambassador designate.

The nomination of Neya Kalu as ambassador designate represents a new generation of emerging leaders, and a well deserved competent round peg in a round hole. Congratulations Barrister Neya Kalu.

—Olufemi Adegbulugbe PfMP, PgMP, PMP, P. Geo. Calgary, AB