Allah is the light of the world, in life and heaven, examples of the best of the light a pillar of a lighter in a tree, that light is inside the tree, and the light is inside the glass and the glass is like a star that lights shining from the tree that has beautiful look with tree cover, and this shining not a sunrise and not that of sun set, the tree cover, is like light as well, if it’s wishes to shin, light over the light, God almighty Allah will surely Leeds not astray his choosing one but to the light path way, and who Gever wishes to know the truth of his light, the words of Allah always in parable, he knows all and everything, God ordained us to live in one of our houses and is the only one to be praised and remember him always and worship him, day and night, But people have allowed buy selling to prevent them from praising and worship Allah, the mighty, also observe the five times daily prayers and giving arms ( sakat ) they do fear a day that there heart will be shaking from right to the left.

So that God almighty Allah will reward them of what did in this world and to multiple the good deeds for them, is only Allah provide for who he wishes to, without mathematics.

