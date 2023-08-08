The life and times of Annie Okonkwo (1960-2023)

F ormer Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo, who represented Anambra Central senatorial district in the 6th National Assembly (NASS), 2007-2011, recently passed on in the United States (US) after a protracted illness. The business mogul, industrialist and philanthropist was the founder of Reliance Telecom, Clemco industries, Modern Communications, MacClemm Marketing Communications, Sunflower Nigeria and Pentagon Oil. Senator Annie Okonkwo was born on May 23, 1960 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to the family of the late Chief and Lolo Stephen Aniagbaso Okonkwo who hailed from Iruebenebe village of Ojoto, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He died on June 7, 2023 at the age of 63 in Los Angeles, California, USA. The late Senator attended Ngwa High School, Aba, Abia State and Government College, Owerri, Imo State. He was also at the University of Lagos from 1994-1995 for his Advanced Diploma in Marketing. And from 1995-1997, he obtained his Advanced Diploma in Commercial Law and Practice from the same university of first choice. Annie studied at the prestigious Harvard University, USA, from 1997- 1998 for an Advanced Diploma in Management.

Before dabbling into the murky waters of Nigerian politics, a field he also distinguished himself in, Annie had established and entrenched himself in the business world as an industrialist with business interests that cut across telecommunications, manufacturing, banking, real estate, oil and gas, import and export. His products are household names in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. Like his peers in Anambra State, a state known for shrewd businessmen and industrialists, Annie Okonkwo ventured into business early in life by dint of hard work and sheer tenacity of purpose. He must have honed his entrepreneurial skills in the hands of a master or other business mentors before establishing himself as a business mogul and entrepreneur of great repute. Just like in business, Annie also excelled in politics and made giant strides during the period he served as a Senator in Anambra Central senatorial district.

Unlike some other Nigerian politicians, Senator Annie Okonkwo saw politics as a call to service and not to lord it over the people. And true to his philosophy of service to the people, Annie served with diligence the people of his constituency, and those in his Idemili South Local Government Area in Anambra State. He equally served the Nigerian people as well. As a Senator, Chief Annie Okonkwo served in many committees on Upstream Petroleum sector, Police Affairs, Environment, where he was the Vice-Chairman and Agriculture. During his stay in the Senate, Annie along with others ensured that the Senate Committee in Environment and Ecology visited Anambra State to assess the impact of erosion and environmental degradation experienced by the state during that period. Senator Annie Okonkwo used his position to empower some of his people.

He reportedly facilitated the employment of hundreds of his constituents into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and others. In 2009, Senator Annie Okonkwo distributed 15 units of transformers to communities in Anambra Central zone through the president from the distinguished late senator.

He also attracted so many constituency projects. These included the Modern Library/ Internet Centre at Okpuno, Awka; and the Modern Library Centre at Nkpor. Others were the He also construction and renovation of 15 primary schools across the Anambra Central senatorial zone; the construction of classroom blocks and water boreholes in Ojoto Girls’ Secondary School; the supply of hospital equipment and pharmaceuticals to Ojoto Medical Centre, the PHCN power distribution sub-station in Ojoto, and the renovation of a school each in the seven local government areas. Besides, the late Senator donated ICT facilities to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and a giant generator to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Chaplaincy, Awka, and others. He played a significant role in the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Accord Party (AP). He was also among the founding members of the APC and was among those that promoted the party. Although the Senator retired from partisan politics long before his demise, he ensured that his son, Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo (Ebube Agu Ojoto), succeeded him. Having seemingly taken the baton of leadership from his father, the Agunechemba, the guardian of the people, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo is currently representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly. Senator Annie Okonkwo was a great philanthropist. He gave out freely to the needy, including those he never met. No doubt, he lived most part of his life giving back to the people and the society.

Annie Okonkwo was indeed a man of the people. He was the Omelora of his people. He had even started his philanthropy before getting into political office. Therefore, philanthropy for him was a way of life and a labour of love and duty. He was given the name, Agunechemba, the guardian of the people, on account of his philanthropic spirit. As the title suggests, he guided and empowered the people. To enable people to have unfettered access to him, Annie Okonkwo created several forums through which people could access him. One of the forums was the Agunaechemba Foundation, through which many young people had benefitted from programmes under the foundation. As a result of his brand of politics and philanthropy, Annie Okonkwo received several awards and honours by various communities and organisations in Nigeria and beyond. He was given the title of Agunaechemba Ojoto, Onwa of Oba, Dikedioranma of Aguluzoigbo, Okosisi of Nri and Ojelu Igbo Ozi na Obosi, among others. The late Senator was also honoured with the Democracy Icon of Year 2019 at the Champion Newspapers Excellence Awards and others. He was a member of the prestigious Catholic fraternal service organisation, The Knights of St. John International. Senator Annie Okonkwo is survived by Lady Chinyere Okonkwo, six children and many grandchildren. The late Senator Annie Okonkwo was a great man, a philanthropist and an industrialist. He lived a good life of great commitment to the service of God and humanity. He would be highly remembered for his contributions to the development of entrepreneurship, commerce, democracy and philanthropy in the country. Good night Agunechemba! Adieu!