The Law of Harvest

In the word of God, Gene- sis 8:22, God says: “While the earth remaineth, seed-time and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”. God does not hide the wisdom/secrets and the keys to good success and prosperous life from man; He lovingly plainly laid them out in His word. It’s very important therefore for you to know that you can never cheat God’s system/God’s laws: God’s law of harvest says, seedtime comes before harvest and these two seasons shall never cease so far the earth remains. *It will therefore do you so much good in life to align your thoughts, words and actions/deeds with this principle of God by taking your time to plan the kind of harvest you desire in life by the kind of seed you choose to sow(whether good or bad).*

Harvest can be generally defined as the outcome/result of your efforts in anything in life or can be defined as the reaping of the seeds you have sown on your farm or in your life or in the life of other people, however you go about this, there are always seeds in life and there are therefore harvest, outcomes or rewards. *If you want the joy of harvest in your life, you must therefore consciously, diligently and persistently sow seeds of goodness towards God, towards man and towards all creation in every area of your life.* God is the source of light and all goodness, by His word, He will guide you. There is so much joy in harvest, because every harvest yields tens of thousands per cent of returns on whatever we sow.

If you sow a seed of rice for example, it will yield over one thousand fruits and seeds, giving you so much joy and sense of fulfilment. That is how it is in every area of life. Harvest can be very joyful and it can also be sorrowful depending. on the seed you are sowing whether consciously or unconsciously, you must reap what you sow in life; you can never escape that and you cannot cheat that system no matter how smart you think you are, you are under God. In Galatians 6:7, God says: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap”. “…apply yourself consciously diligently and consistently to well doing for in due season you shall reap your reward if you refuse to quit” says Galatians 6:9.

Quickly, let me point you to the most important three areas you need to watch out for the kind of seeds you’re sowing into your own life and others: 1. Your Thoughts/your mindsets are seeds: Your persistent and habitual thoughts are seeds either for greatness or for failure in life. Your thoughts rules your attitudes, it rules your words and rules your actions in life and ultimately determines the outcome of your life. What kind of seeds are you sowing into your heart by the kind of thoughts you think and permit in your heart? In Proverbs 4:23 God’s word says:”Keep thy heart with all diligence; For out of it are the issues of life”.

That’s simple, the outcome of your life is determined by your mind- set, your thoughts. Check yourself! 2. Your words are seeds: without any controversy, God’s word established it, words are seeds. Jesus says in Mark 4:14: “The sower soweth the word”. Wow, what can be more plain and simple like this? Whether you know ‘this’ or not; “whenever you speak any word, you are sowing seeds”, therefore watch the kind of words you speak about your life and about others. You will surely reap what you say:.”death and life are in the power of the tongue: And they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof”. 3. Your Deeds, Your Actions are Seeds: Your thoughts and your words rule your acts, therefore work on your thoughts and words in order to get your acts in alignment with what is good so that your joy may be full in harvest.

You shall reap whatsoever you do, no matter how long. Galatians 6:9-10: “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith”. Your acts brings your thoughts and words into reality, therefore the summary of this whole thing about the joy of harvest is to think good in your heart, say only good things with your mouth and do only good things in your acts and you will reap good Harvest in your life. The word of God and the fear of God is the foundation of all these