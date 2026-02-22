The Law Of Grace

Grace is defined as supernatural enablement to take responsibility to accomplish what your human ordinary capacity or capabilities can not accomplish. Grace is also supernatural repositioning via your readiness for obedience and responsibility.

When God repositions you, you move from struggles to rest, from sorrow to joy, from hardship to success and from eternal condemnation to eternal joy, peace and righteousness. What we seek in today’s lesson is to make you understand that God’s grace doesn’t come entirely free of charge.

Without grace, we are lost and hopeless. The moment you begin to have a taste of the grace of God, you will begin to see the difference in all areas of your life. Where others go and the door is shut against them, you’ll appear and the door opens on its own for you.

Without grace, there won’t be salvation, that is what the word of God says in Titus 2:11-12: “11 For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation for all people, 12 training us to renounce ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in the present age,”

Laws of Grace If you want to enjoy the unstoppable abundant grace of God at all times in your life you must be willing to do these things:

1. Honour Your Parents: honouring your parents means, respects, helping your parents, offering money and gifts to your parents, buying clothes and food for your parents, show love to them, etc. These things bring the grace for longevity and prosperity on automatic into your life.

2. Honour, Nourish and Cherish Good Relationship with Other People: Jesus loves people, I can’t put to language the depths and the height of God’s love towards us. Therefore, loving what God loves (people), you would enjoy God’s grace.

3. Praises and Thanksgiving: What you praise God for appreciates in values and increases. 2 Corinthians 4:15 “For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.”

4. Giving: Giving is living, and living (being alive and well and doing well) is a great grace. see God’s word: (2 Corinthians 97-8)”Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”

6. Seek Adequate Knowledge: ignorance is a killer of grace. Ignorance can waste grace overnight. In every area of your endeavor, seek to be updated, know above average persons in the area of your calling at all cost possible. The word of God says “grace multiplies through knowledge.” 2 Peter 3:18: “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen.”