The Last Rodeo: Groundbreaking Fusion Of Music, Fashion, Culture Holds In Lagos

Balmoral Hall, Victoria Island, will transform into a oncein-a-lifetime experience on Saturday, September 6, at Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel,Victoria Island, Lagos, as The Last Rodeo:

The Final Ride of the Black Cowboys, presented by Don Crucifixto, takes centre stage in a spectacular celebration of Afro-Western culture, music, fashion, and impact. This isn’t just a concert—it’s a revolution of identity, storytelling, and social change.

A Fully immersive Afro-Western Experience, the journey begins at the gates, as guests will step through an illuminated tunnel featuring glowing floor panels and branded visuals into a cinematic Western-style town designed to blend African creativity with cowboy grit.

According to the organisers, every corner bursts with interactive vibrancy: fashion boutiques & popup salons; saloons, liquor stores and lounges; a functioning Rodeo Bank (where guests can trade Naira for exclusive currency); mini horse ranch with guided rides; BBQ courts, grills, and local fusion dishes; Afro-inspired art galleries & installations; gaming and tech hubs; photo booths, wellness lounges among others.

“This immersive town sets the stage for brand integrations, experiential marketing, and artistic expression—right before entering the Legacy Walkway.

According to the organisers, a major part of the event, is the Legacy Walkway & Grand Concert Arena. “Before the music begins, attendees will walk the Legacy Walkway, a powerful visual tribute to African music legends, the life and journey of Don Crucifixto, and the life-changing projects of the Life Is Us Foundation.”

From there, they’ll enter the main arena for the headline concert, where some of Africa’s biggest stars take the stage: Featuring performances by Don Crucifixto, Johnny Drille, Fave, Sean Dampte, Fola, Wetly, Joey Benks, DJ Pretty Play, and DJ Bubu; the event will be hosted by Dotun and Ilo. Produced by Edi Lawani, with worldclass sound, lighting, and special effects.

The Last Rodeo is a benefit concert, with a significant portion of proceeds supporting the Life Is Us Foundation—a non-profit committed to: providing education scholarships to over 300 underprivileged students, delivering mobile health clinics to over 10 underserved rural communities, and distributing over 1,200 food and hygiene relief kits.

“Plans are already underway to produce The Last Rodeo Documentary Series for global streaming platforms, aimed at amplifying African stories through the lens of art, music, and social justice. This is not just a show—it’s a legacy movement in the making,” the organisers stated.