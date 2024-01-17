The King Must Dance Naked returns on stage celebrate Agbeyegbe at 88

The historical Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, was agog with the vibrant energy of live theatre as ‘The King Must Dance Naked’, a play written by the renowned dramatist, theatre promoter, and notable lawyer, Fred Agbeyegbe, took centre stage during the yuletide and new year season.

For the teeming theatre enthusiasts, including critics, writers and artistes, it was remarkable, stimulating and entertaining stage performance that captivated their hearts and minds. Although, written and premiered on stage over three decades ago, the play still speaks to current events in the country, including leadership ineptitude, accountability, greed, the intricate relationship between the gods and society, gender inequality, among others. It’s a play that looks at culture, tradition, leadership, and how they intersect. It is a culturally rich piece, with a lot of political undertones to it. Produced by Lufodo Productions, the play, which ran on December 23rd, 24th, 29th and 30th, last year, and January 5th and 6th, climaxed penultimate Sunday, with a command performance in honour of the playwright, Agbeyegbe at 88. And in attendance at the command performance were several dignitaries, including the celebrant, Pa Fred Agbeyegbe, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka; former Lagos State governor and Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and his wife, Abimbola; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi; and former scribe of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and a chieftain of the Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Opadokun.

Directed by Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale, and featuring a stellar cast, including Edmond Enaibe (Atseburukuajagbo), Gloria Young (Queen Odosun), Toyin Oshinaike (Narrator), Zara UdofiaEjoh (Omajuwa), Albert Akaeze (Ogodobiri), Seyi Fasuyi (Afinotan), Efe Mayford-Orhorha (Ogbemi), Omololu Sodiya (Ololo), Mike Okorie (Ofioto), and Smart Adejumo (Jolomi), ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ as a story is “woven around a man-woman riddle.” Princess Omajuwa (Zara UdofiaEjoh) is crowned king following the disappearance of her half-brother, Prince Omagbemi, whom Queen Odosun, mother to King Omajuwa, had earlier plotted to assassinate. At birth, and on consultation of the gods on what the future holds for Omajuwa and her twin brother, Afinotan (Seyi Fasuyi), the chief priest, through the oracle, reveals that the female child is destined to succeed her father as king. The revelation is seen as a taboo, which must not be allowed to happen. Queen Odosun (Gloria Young) believes she has tricked the gods when she substituted the female child with the male immediately before the sacrifice is to be performed. Thus, she tricks the people of Ogbodume by presenting disguised Omajuwa as male successor to the throne. After the coronation of Omajuwa as crowned King in Ogbodume, the land is plagued by famine, drought and diseases. The cause is attributed to the inability of the reigning king to procreate. The cause of the inability of the king to produce an heirapparent is not known until Mejebi appears unexpectedly. Mejebi is Omagbemi’s son.

Before giving up the ghost, Omagbemi reveals the story of the deception surrounding the kingship of Ogbodume to Mejebi. Omagbemi uncovers Mejebi’s mother’s identity, and how he, Omagbemi impregnated Omajuwa his step-sister and the reigning king. This is the reason for the plagues that have been unleashed on the land. Fate brings Mejebi to Ogbodume and this unravels all that has been hidden from the people. He claims that the king is his mother. This disclosure takes place when the oracle, through Afinotan, divines that the solution to the continuous suffering of the people is for the king to dance naked in the presence of the chiefs. Thus, the deceit is eventually uncovered, and, according to the oracle, the only solution to the famine, drought and diseases that pervade the kingdom, is for the king to dance naked in the presence of the chiefs. Confronted with the truth, and left with no other option, Omajuwa relinquishes the throne, and agrees to “dance naked”. A brilliant theatre performance, besides showcasing the rich history, culture, and traditions of the Ishekiri people, it was also a cultural exploration, as directed by Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale, who used the coronation to also show Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage in terms of traditional dances. Each member of the cast deserves applause for their excellent performances, portraying the characters with deep emotional intensity, they effortlessly bringing them to life.

Significantly, setting the tone for the show, was performance by Oyin Sax, whose father, the late Jide Ogungbade, was the first director of the play. Oyin Sax thrilled the audience with folk songs. Earlier, while addressed the audience before the performance began, veteran actress and the executive producer of the play, Joke Silva, highlighted the play’s historic nature at a landmark venue her company, Lufodo Productions, manages in partnership with Ciuci Consulting. “I’m honoured to have everyone here today. It’s a historic day, a historic night because you have come to a place of history, the Glover Memorial, built in 1887 and rebuilt in 1962. We took over a culture and heritage enterprise, Glover Memorial Hall is situated in the heart of Lagos Island, a place of enterprise and heritage. Herbert Macaulay, Alimotu Pelewura, Nnamdi Azikwe, and Chief Obafemi Awolowo graced this stage. This is where they all had the beginning of oratory. The late Hubert Ogunde and the Duro Ladipos all began here, so we feel honoured to manage this place,” she said. According to her, ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ is “a play that celebrates culture, a play that has a long history. The play is about leadership, about the tension between tradition and societal change. The responsibility of leaders to the citizens.” She noted that “it is positive, and also right as we celebrate Uncle Fred at 88 because everybody who has played in ‘The King Must Dance Naked’, your career takes off. It is not the easiest of plays to do; it has a lot of technical difficulties, but the director has done a very good job, and it’s left for you to decide.”

Highlight of the performance was the birthday celebration of Pa Agbeyegbe, as he was joined by other dignitaries to cut his 88th birthday cake. Agbeyegbe’s other plays include ‘My Grandfather’s Ghost’, ‘The Last Omen’, ‘Budiso’, ‘Human Cargo’, ‘Conflict Resolution’, ‘The Reincarnation Lovers’ and ‘The Tombs of Westminster Abbey’. Speaking with journalists, the director, Toritseju Ejoh explained that as a custom, during the coronation, the king invites other neighbouring tribes to witness the event, hence the display of other cultural dances during the coronation of Omajuwa.