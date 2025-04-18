The Killing Field Of Plateau

Share

Background

Plateau State is known for its appealing sobriquet, ‘The Home of Peace and Tourism.’ Located in the centre of Nigeria and what is popularly called the Middle Belt, the state features an attractive landscape, which is characterised by hilly ranges, intricate rocky formations, mountains and caves among other other natural geographical features.

Its weather is one of the many attractions of the state that has been a home to many people from across the country and other parts of the world, particularly Europeans and Asians, who through the years have settled in the state, with businesses of all sorts thriving.

It fascinating and natural platitudes are among the reasons that made the state to be known as The Home of Peace and Tourism. But over the years the peaceful ambiance of the state has disappeared while its tourism space has also gone quiet as a result of the unrest that has been visited on the state especially in over the last two decades, with the once captivating and inviting Plateau turned into a killing field as the people are massacred, communities and settlements across the state attacked and ravaged by armed gangs.

The clashes most times are attributed to communal disputes, political, ethno-religious, socio-economic and cultural imbroglio between various contending forces and groups within and outside the shores of the state.

Living in the state has become so unpredictable because of the fragile peace that exist, making life brutish as anything could trigger crisis in any part of the state, with the government and security agencies always taken aback by the crisis and unable to avert or nip them in bud.

And even after all have quieten down, are still unable to go after any culprits and bring them to justice. Thus continued the circle of crisis that has over the years decimated the state, with many of its population made to seek refuge outside their ancestral homes. These incessant crisis have over the years made it difficult for any meaningful development to take place in the state as nobody is sure of when the next attack will break out.

2023 crisis

The 2023 massacre in the state aptly tells the story of the instability and the state of anarchy that the Plateau has descended into. In its recent history, the killings of 2023 was the most devastating as caught the whole world napping because of the manner of its execution and the level of casualties recorded and most importantly, the failure of the Nigerian government and its security agencies to offer protection and succour to its people.

Just when the people were in celebration mode to herald Christmas and New Year festivities, the peace of the state and by extension that of Nigeria was shattered between December 23 and 25 when the daredevil struck in a manner that has never been seen before.

This time around, about 17 communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state were attacked, with the death toll put at over 200 and more than 500 people injured while businesses, farm produce and properties running into millions of naira were destroyed during the attacks and over 2, 000 made refugees.

Bokkos and Bassa

Fast forward to 2025. Before now there has been pockets of attacks across the state, with communities left to bear their losses.

However, The Plateau last month find its way back to the global space and attention when Bokkos was attacked, leaving in its trail a death toll of 50, with many injured and properties destroyed while many of the people were made to flee their homes and others took refuge in the Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) set up by the government.

While Nigerians and the world are yet to come to term with the Bokkos attack, two weeks after, the unknown attackers made their way back to Bassa, which over the years have suffered series of attacks, wreaking havoc on the community, and leaving in its wake about 51 deaths and scores of injured persons, with many displaced and rendered homeless.

The communities attacked in Bassa include Zike, Kimakpa, and Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

One of the community leaders disclosed that the attackers invaded the village in the early hours of Monday (April 14, 2025) and shot sporadically at residents who were scampering for safety after hearing gunshots.

While Sam Jugo, National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, (IDA), noted that the incident happened when residents were fast asleep, saying, ‘‘the leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) woke up with yet another massacre at Zike hamlet, Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau State at about midnight of Sunday April 13, 2025.

Witnesses on the scene said sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations and by morning 49 corpses were recovered at the time of this report. “This is aside from persons injured which have not been ascertained yet. The perpetrators, according to the residents were Fulanis.

They said there were rumours before the attacks and the security stationed in the area were notified. The Sector 3 Commander confirmed this allegation and mobilized his men to Kwall but alas the carnage still took place.’’

Speaking further, he lamented the woes visited on the people as he narrated the series of attacks on them over the last one year. “This is in addition to the nine persons killed last week. From December 2024 to date the Irigwe nation has recorded not less than 75 persons killed.

This assault on a peace loving people on their motherland is very provocative, vexing and under serving,’’ he disclosed.

Reactions

Expectedly, the Plateau State government has condemned the attack on the defenceless people, saying it was an unprovoked attack. Speaking on this development, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap said that the Mutfwang administration is determined to deal decisively with anybody or groups found culpable in attacking innocent persons in the state.

The state Governor, Caleb Muftwang, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, alongside other government officials expressed sadness over the incessant attacks on the Plateau, lamenting that what is going goes beyond the surface.

“I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists. The question is, who are the persons behind the organisers of this terrorism? This is what the security agencies must help us to unravel,” he lamented.

While figuring bandits for the attacks on his people, he disclosed that the bandits have taken over 64 communities in the state, saying, “As I am talking to you, there are not less than 64 communities that have been taken over by bandits on the Plateau between Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom local governments,” Muftwang said.

“They have been taken over, renamed, and people are living there conveniently on lands they pushed people away to occupy.”

FG’s response

The federal government too has not kept mute on the attacks, with the IGP, Egbetokun putting his men on the alert and on trail of the unknown attackers, as, “ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to the affected areas of the state.”

While on his part, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also strongly condemned the attacks and this time turned the attention away from the federal government by tasking the state government and his team to tackle the security challenges that have threatened the fabric of the state over the years.

“We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough,” Tinubu said in a statement on Monday, April 14, 2025, signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Tinubu, “The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem.

“These problems have been with us for more than two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution.

I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.” Tinubu also appealed to community, spiritual, and political leaders both within and outside Plateau State to work together to halt the cycle of retaliatory attacks devastating affected communities.

He said, “I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts.’’

Northern traditional ruler

The Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council has also joined in con – demning the attacks, expressing worries over the series of attacks across the north and other parts of the country The Council made their concern known after Seventh Executive Committee Meeting in Maiduguri, on Tuesday, with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, speaking for the Council.

“Our coming together as traditional rulers in the North, I believe we have more than 86 in the North. We will speak with one voice to say ‘enough is enough’ of this senseless killing of innocent people across the North and across the country.

“We have released so many statements of condemnations, but how many times do we need to condemn these killings before our political leaders and security agencies stop or reduce the insecurity in the country to the barest minimum?

“We, the traditional rulers, feel bad and saddened when our people are killed by people we don’t know. It’s high time we worked harder, talk to ourselves and in closed door meeting discuss it.

We shall advise our political leaders, they are at the helm of affairs and we will work with them. “Also, our coming here is to put a joint statement that we are all brothers to one another, and whatever we shall do, we must do to help our brothers out,” he said.

He called on the people in the region and the country as a whole to have trust in God, citing the insecurity happening around the world. “Yes, there is insecurity in some parts of the Borno, but there is insecurity everywhere in the world not only in Nigeria.

“For some of us that have gone round the world will know, more people are being killed in some developed countries everyday than the total amount of people killed in Nigeria in one month or two months.

“What happened in Plateau yesterday, and within the week, over 100 people were killed. It’s very bad because people appear from somewhere, kill you and they are never arrested.

“Before them, people were killed in Sokoto on Sallah day, killed in Kebbi, as so many other places. If you put together the total number of people killed in the country in the last one month it is so high.”

Adding, “So, let’s not look at some people and say they are the cause of our problems.”

Amnesty International

In his reaction to the attacks, Amnesty International while condemning it berated the security forces for their failure in security the country and the people of the Plateau from the unwarranted in – cessant attacks.

