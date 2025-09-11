The Jonathan Loyalty Debate

Politics in Nigeria stinks of treachery with friends stabbing associates in the back as often as the River Niger flows across the bridge. Loyalty is a scarce commodity where the market is free for all, riddled with horse trading and broken hearts. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is lucky to have a man he could trust, in and out of government.

Chief Mike Oghiadomhe stood out recently during a party to celebrate him at 70, with eulogies flowing from the former president, his friend, colleague and ex – boss. Jonathan was blunt. “I became president and even after leaving office, one of the few people I could trust to give up their neck for me is Mike.

You know, politics in the Nigerian context is about betrayal. Mike is someone who would take a bullet on my behalf,” he said. Jonathan and Oghiadomhe became quite close during their years as Deputy Governors of Bayelsa and Edo states respectively at the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

However, while the former moved up to become governor, Vice President and President, the latter spent eight years as deputy governor, between 1999 and 2007. In 2007, Jonathan was sworn in as Vice President during the Umaru Yar’Adua presidency. He quickly chose Oghiadomhe as his Chief of Staff. Even when that office was redesignated as Principal Secretary, the occupant remained the same. Following the death of Yar’Adua in 2010 and the rise of Jonathan as President, his friend became Chief of Staff.

Later in the year, another of their deputy governor friends, Labaran Maku replaced Prof. Dora Akunyili as Minister of Information. The friendship received a jolt in 2014 when Oghiadomhe resigned as Chief of Staff. One account said it was based on allegations of soiling his hand in crude oil matters.

Another blamed it on breach of protocol during Jonathan’s visit to Sokoto State where he was received by the deputy governor instead of the governor. What was clear was that Oghiadomhe was not indicted by any probe panel and simply disappeared to pursue other political interests.

That was the situation when Brig. Gen Jones Arogbofa (rtd) was named as replacement and remained so until Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential elections. Jonathan felt betrayed by leading members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who formed a parallel camp and went further to join a new coalition – the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan felt betrayed by leading members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who formed a parallel camp and went further to join a new coalition – the All Progressives Congress (APC)

That was responsible for the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as the President. Among the powerful PDP members who deserted Jonathan were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The long list included governors Rotimi Amaechi, Ahmed Fattah, Rochas Okorocha and former governors Bukola Saraki and Sullivan Chime. What gave birth to a new opposition party should be of interest to Jonathan. It was also about loyalty. Obasanjo tore his PDP card publicly.

From the grapevine, stories emerged that Jonathan had been advised not to contest the 2015 elections but he flouted the party’s unwritten agreement that allowed power at the centre to oscillate between the Northern and Southern divides of the country. When Obasanjo’s tenure as President petered out in 2007, he went up North to pick his successor, in Yar’Adua.

Unfortunately, the man died in 2010, a year before his first term expired. Jonathan, from the South and Vice President at the time stepped in. Some Northern politicians expected him to step aside in 2011 but he did not. The decision to contest the 2011 presidential elections did not go down well with Northern politicians. Some of them argued that it was the turn of the North and looked up to the opposition candidate Buhari.

Part of the fallout was the brutal killing of nearly a dozen members of the National Youth Service Corps who served as election officials in Bauchi in the violence that broke out after the poll. Jonathan’s loyalty to the PDP was tested again in 2015. He followed his ambition, not the party’s policy of rotation.

Aggrieved members of the PDP, especially from the North, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, teamed up with the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and factions of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (APP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to float the APC. Loyalty is not like one-way traffic.

While Jonathan has not come out to identify with the APC under President Bola Tinubu, his wife, Dr. Patience Jonathan, has failed to identify with her husband’s party, PDP. Instead, she has become a staunch supporter of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

This would appear that within the Jonathan family, two camps now exist. Those who follow politics know that Mrs Jonathan played a huge role in the emergence of Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers State under the PDP umbrella. Today, as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Wike belongs to both the PDP and APC.

Here his loyalty is called to question. It is possible Wike is as loyal as the Jonathans who used him to conquer Amaechi in Rivers State. The FCT minister wears a dual face. Dr. Jonathan is neither here nor there. While his party, PDP burns, other opposition forces are fighting to drag him into a fight with the APC, where his wife is a loyal friend of the First Lady.