The James Ibori aura in governance and politics

Politics is defined by many scholars as the struggle for the acquisition, control and utilization of state power. Experience has shown that the majority of seekers of this state power, politicians and their comrade in arms within the public service, are faithful subscribers to the network of Machiavellian philosophy-the end justifying the means, no matter how reprehensible such means.

For this, it is no wonder that a large number of citizens perceive politics as a dirty game, which decent people should be weary of getting involved in.

This is a mistaken notion of politics which, unfortunately tends to leave this all too critical sphere of public life to rudderless scavengers, self-seeking opportunists and mercantile political entrepreneurs, who pursue state power only to obscenely accumulate wealth, without concern about the public good.

There are those politicians who are attracted to the intrigues, manipulations, subterfuges and betrayals that tend to characterise the pursuit of power.

Those in this category seek power for its own sake and for the glamour, pleasure, fame, wealth and opportunity to exercise dominion over others.

These politicians expend considerable time, energy and resources in pursuing, achieving and retaining power without giving much thought to the higher purpose that power can be utilised for.

On the other hand, there is another class of politicians, and my father, the late Chief MKO Abiola, is the best model I can think of in this regard. For this category, the overriding purpose of politics and power is to help elevate the society to incrementally higher levels of development.

As a result of this philosophical disposition to the acquisition and utilisation of power, Chief MKO Abiola saw politics foremost as an intellectual enterprise; a vocation that demanded ceaseless and most rigorous pursuit of the best developmental ideas for the transformation of Nigeria.

Thus, his contribution to public discourse and the policies and programmes of the political parties that Chief MKO Abiola belonged to, always showed evidence of someone who committed time and energy to deep thinking about Nigeria’s problems and continually seeking workable and viable ideas for the country’s progress.

In the present political era and among his contemporaries, it is clear that the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, best symbolises this commitment to what I call value added politics and ideas.

One always gets the message on listening to or reading Chief James Ibori’s views that, for him, even more important than seeking power is the consistent and relentless search for transformational ideas and policies that power will be utilised to actualise.

Studying Chief James Ibori deeply further strengthened my view of Ibori as a mind that thinks profoundly and rigorously about Delta State challenges and which comes up with suggestions and ideas to promote public good.

You may not agree with some of his proposals but it will be difficult to deny that his suggestions could not have been arrived at without hard thinking, time-consuming and rigorous brainstorming. It is instructive to know that Chief James Ibori does get involved in any govt, he did not recommend anyone for any Political appointment neither does he interfere politically in Sheriff Obevwori’s led govt or President Bola Tinubu’s led govt, but he is investing so much mental resources in the generation and dissemination of transformational ideas for the betterment of all Deltans and other Nigerians.

The truth of the matter is that Chief James Ibori’s influence and appeal today transcend party, ideological and even ethno-regional boundaries.

Looking through his policy prescriptions as a Delta State governor, it is difficult not to admire the compassion that drives his welfare-oriented policies even though those of a divergent ideological disposition may not have agreed with what they perceived as the over-extended welfare state that he stood for.

Quite apart from the cost of the welfare state, which may be unsustainable in the long run in some cases, the bureaucracy it tends to spawn, some argue, tends to breed inefficiency and provide avenues for corrupt enrichment.

But then, given the depth of poverty and misery in our society and the corresponding sharp inequality, is there really any alternative now to overwhelmingly deploying society’s resources to investing in the most vulnerable and incidentally most populous segments of the populace with a view to actualising their potentials and transforming them into developmental assets rather than liabilities?

Allison Abanum is the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State

This requires massive investment in education, health, infrastructure and poverty alleviation as James Ibori did in his time as Governor of Delta State.

Of course, the question arises as to where the resources to do this on the advocated scale will come from especially in the light of the drastic fall in oil revenues and at a time when the economy is only being gradually weaned away from unhealthy dependence on oil.

The point certainly is not whether or not one agrees or disagrees with James Ibori’s style and philosophical underpinnings. Rather, it is for those who have alternative ideas, particularly in the Niger Delta, to come up with their own rigorously thought out policy alternatives in the pursuit of the common good.

As we reflect on James Ibori’s politics and governance style, it is impossible not to refer to his immense contribution to the evolution not just of strong, viable institutions but also of a balanced political system that can enable democracy to thrive in Nigeria. If Ibori had not endorsed power rotation in Delta State, political stability would have been far from the state.

True, it is my view that there is hardly any concrete ideological distinction between APC and the PDP as of now. Nigeria’s poverty is too deep and her underdevelopment so entrenched that either of the two parties that comes to power will hardly have any choice but to pursue the same set of policy and governance style James Ibori stood for.

I admire and publicly salute the exemplary commitment and principled consistency of James Ibori, an outstanding politician, leader and father who deserves all the accolades he has received as he celebrates his birthday.

