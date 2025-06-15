The Invisible Burden: Mental Health Struggles And Societal Expectations Of Modern Fatherhood

Share

Father’s Day is far more than a ceremonial occasion marked by gifts and accolades; beyond the pageantry and pomp, it is a vital moment to pause and acknowledge the silent battles fathers wage daily beneath the surface of societal expectations. Behind the stereotypical image of the stoic provider lies a complex reality men grappling with unspoken mental health struggles, the crushing weight of financial responsibilities, and the emotional labor of balancing traditional roles with modern caregiving demands.

Many fathers suffer in silence; they are caught between cultural narratives that demand invulnerability and the human need for support, all while striving to meet the needs of their families. This day should serve as a mirror, reflecting not just celebration but the urgent need to address the invisible burdens fathers carry for the well-being of their children, partners, and communities.

The expectations placed on fathers are often contradictory: to be both unwavering pillars of strength and emotionally present nurturers, to succeed as breadwinners while remaining actively engaged at home. These pressures, compounded by systemic barriers like inability to embrace fatherhood education, inadequate paternity leave, and lack of mental health resources, create a perfect storm of stress that reverberates through families and society at large. Yet, when fathers are supported through equitable policies, comprehensive and accessible relevant healthcare, and cultural shifts that redefine masculinity; the benefits extend far beyond individual households. Stronger fathers build stronger children, happier partnerships, and more resilient communities; a resilient community builds a virile nation. I enjoin all stakeholders to seize the moment of Father’s Day celebration to help us move beyond superficial gestures and instead commit to listening to their silent cries, challenging outdated norms, and creating structures that empower fathers to thrive, not just endure.

The weight of dual expectations in fatherhood we cannot ignore. In Nigeria and Africa, fathers are caught in an impossible bind: culturally glorified as providers yet systemically excluded as nurturers. The financial stress and many challenges facing fathers I witness in my consulting room is compounded by structural neglect. While fathers work multiple jobs to meet breadwinning expectations a burden worsened by inflation and unemployment—they simultaneously face legal and social barriers to active parenting.

For instance, under Nigeria’s Matrimonial Causes Act, child custody decisions often default to mothers, especially in the 14 states where single mothers automatically secure sole custody post-paternity establishment. This legal bias not only marginalizes fathers but also fractures father -child bonds, perpetuating cycles of emotional distance. Even when fathers fight for involvement, punitive child support policies, the system often treats them as wallets rather than caregivers, further alienating them from their children’s lives. The irony is devastating: society demands financial provision from fathers while denying them the relational foundation to fulfill it meaningfully.

For single fathers, it is a silent crisis of identity and a struggle of being heard which is even more isolating in its entirety. Beyond battling stereotypes of absenteeism, they navigate a system stacked against them. Custody disputes favor mothers under customary and Islamic laws, with courts often presuming maternal “natural caregiving” unless fathers prove exceptional competence—a standard rarely applied to mothers. Meanwhile, child support enforcement mechanisms like Nigeria’s Child Rights Act prioritize financial compliance over holistic paternal engagement, ignoring research showing that children with involved fathers exhibit better emotional regulation and academic performance.

The mental health toll is staggering: many single fathers internalize failure, resorting to alcohol or withdrawal; a coping mechanism observed in Tanzanian studies where 63% of stressed fathers turned to negative strategies like substance use. (unfortunately, I was unable to get a corresponding empirical data for Nigeria while preparing this paper) Yet their pain remains invisible, masked by societal scripts that equate masculinity with silent endurance. Until policies address these dual burdens—financial and custodial—fathers will continue to bleed silently in our consulting rooms, their stories untold and their roles undervalued.

Today, as we celebrate Father’s Day, I call on every father to pause and take stock; not just of how far you’ve come, but of the incredible weight you carry with quiet strength. You are the silent architects of your families’ safety and security, the steady hands that hold chaos at bay. Day after day, you make sacrifices that go unseen: the missed meals to ensure your children are fed, the sleepless nights spent worrying over bills, the personal dreams deferred so your family’s dreams can take flight. It is often a thankless role, yet you rise, again and again, to meet its demands. My grandfather once told me, “What makes you a man isn’t the object between your thighs, but the tenacity to withstand pressure from all sides.” These words echo in the lives of today’s fathers, men who bear societal expectations, financial burdens, and emotional labor, all while striving to be present, loving, and unbroken.

I will offer, in my next publication, suggested interventions that family life practitioners and parent coaches can adapt to ease the pressure on fathers with a view to unravel the invisible burden arising from mental health struggles and societal expectations of modern fatherhood

