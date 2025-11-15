The Hunger For Children: How IVF Is Making Parenthood A Reality

Infertility could be an emotional burden for couples, as it often ignites feelings of sadness, and hopelessness. Pressures to have children, according to many, only add to the stress. But, in recent years, In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) has grown as a solution, with couples finding fulfillment in it. In this report, ISIOMA MADIKE, tells a story of assisted reproductive technology

I was called a man by my in-laws, says Elizabeth

‘Many run from ART procedures, thinking IVF babies are not normal’

I t was the story of Louise Joy Brown that opened the floodgate of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) around the world. She was born on July 25, 1978, and her birth marked a pioneering moment in medical history. That birth captured global attention. Louise has continued to share her story to inspire millions across the world. On February 11, 1998, about 20 years after Louise made history as the first IVF baby, Nigeria’s Miss Hannatu Kupchi, who was born on that date via the same means became the very first to have come through the medical miracle in the country.

Kupchi was born at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja. Today, however, many have caught the bug of IVF as an acceptable option for those who have had infertility problems. Millions of babies, according to the Managing Director of Nordica Fertility Centre in Lagos, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, have been born through IVF in Nigeria and around the world. Assist- ed birth, he added, has enabled many couples to conceive.

For many aspiring mothers already experiencing menopause or in their late forties and still fervent in their search for their own babies, IVF has become the last resort in their attempts to give birth. Fortunately for some, it has become a proven pathway to parenthood after the pains and frustrations they experienced while searching for babies. For others, the story has not turned out the way they expected. Regardless, providence has used IVF to bless some couples. Deborah Isaac got pregnant for the first time after 16 fruitless years of marriage. Her joy came through the assisted reproductive technology. Deborah, who married at 39, got more than she bargained for. Her despair turned to joy as she became a mother of triplets at 55. She had battled infertility for years, but conceived at 54 and on her 55th birthday, delivered triplets – two girls, named Irene and Rita, and a boy, Daniel.

The lovely babies, born at the Nor- dica Fertility Centre in Lagos, just celebrated their third birthdays a few months ago. “They are doing excellently,” said Ajayi, who supervised their births in 2022. Deborah has said the joy of being a mother is indescribable. She opted for IVF because she didn’t have children earlier. Now she is happy that she has her own biological children. She said: “IVF worked for me, and I did not even feel that it was expensive. I spent all my savings but it was worth it.” Deborah’s story is one of the countless cases of post-menopausal pregnancy, that is, women who become mothers after menopause. Other women, who got their babies through IVF at Nordica Fertility Centre, are now savouring their new status as they recount their sweet parenthood stories to encourage others who may be going through what they faced at a point in their lives. Kemi, 37, and her spouse Funsho, 41, had agreed to the idea of having their children conceived through IVF and other ART procedures when the natural means seemed impossible.

Today, they have two daughters, Abigail and Isabella, who are eight years old after waiting 14 years. As parents, Kemi and Funsho are so proud that they didn’t sit at home thinking there is a witch in the village haunting them. Admitting that the IVF procedure could be expensive, Kemi said couples that work towards it usually find it achievable and affordable. She admonishes infertile couples not to fold their hands and sit back thinking there is one witch in the village blocking their womb and preventing them from conceiving. She also advised couples to try what she called the medical wonder. “IVF babies are normal babies, if your doctor says you need IVF, go for it. Save the money, it is achievable. We did it,” she remarked. Olusoji and Modinat are also proud parents of healthy twins – Joseph and Josephine. They gave birth to them after 19 years of a fruitless marriage, at a time when Modinat was close to 50. Both babies are doing marvelously well, according to their parents.

Ajayi said: “Many people run from ART procedures, thinking that IVF children whether single or multiple are not normal, but the parents of these babies testify that they are perfectly normal, healthy, and with a high IQ. “Our clients and others who have tried it are the ones spreading the gos- pel of how IVF babies are solutions to couples with fertility challenges.” Omolara, 34, had a great birth with twins (and a good pregnancy too).

After being diagnosed with Polycys- tic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a female factor infertility problem, she opted for IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and had a normal pregnancy until she went into labour. She didn’t need special care or anything and the first twin, Oluwaseun was born after just three hours of labour. The second twin, Anuoluwa was born almost 15 min- utes afterward, and they all went straight into a private ward together once Omolara had been cleaned up. “We were kept in for three nights but only because they needed to en- sure blood sugar levels were okay before we went home. The time in the hospital was exciting, and everyone made a big fuss of the twins.

They have not had any health issues,” Omolara said. For Gabriella, her story is no dif- ferent. She had struggled to conceive her first child and her first pregnancy was an ectopic. After years of trying, she and her spouse were referred to a fertility clinic in Lagos. She stepped into the clinic with a lot of anxiety and was soon after advised to proceed with IVF. The 38-year-old school teacher did not think twice before heeding the advice. The first round of IVF was successful. After injecting the IVF drugs, the egg retrieval process started and 17 eggs were retrieved, 12 fertilised. Several embryos were developed, but just two were transferred into her womb. Gabriella became pregnant, and the couple was finally having their much-desired baby.

The elation was unparalleled. Luckily for her, those two embryos became their beautiful twins, John and Janet. The due date was her birthday, which felt like a special sign. They are now four years old, and ex- ceptionally bright and healthy. Simisola and Oluseyi had been married 11 years before their triplets, Temilola, Tiwalola, and Tolulola, were conceived through IVF when Simisola turned 45.

The proud father, Oluseyi, explained that many families are either unaware of the benefits of IVF or shy away from the cost. He said: “People can draw from our experience. We have been there and have a successful story of how we struggled through thick and thin. Our IVF babies are beautiful, intelligent, and normal.” On the outward, Mrs. Elizabeth Nwani, could pass for a well to do trader at the popular Kosofe-Market in Mile 12, Lagos. But that could be a smokescreen. In actual fact, Elizabeth is an unhappy woman that has been denigrated and called names by her in-laws for a challenge that was not her own making.

She was childless after many years in matrimony. She said: “I was called a man by my in-laws, especially my mother-inlaw, who saw no reason for two ‘men’ to be married. I was also branded a witch; while some of my sisters-in-law accused me of donating my ovaries to the occult world they believed I belong to. “The most painful thing was listening to deliberate discussions of some women of childbearing age in my presence. They would deliberately discuss such issues as labour pains, antenatal care, immunisation and dentition experienced in baby growth and the likes. All these were aimed at mocking as well as making me feel incomplete as a woman. “Fortunately, while I went through these humiliations, my husband stood by me.

He just kind of developed a thick skin and deaf ear to all what his people were putting me through. He gave me strength and his unwavering support was such that he never left me in the lurch. He was a rare breed. “We visited spiritualists, white garment and Pentecostal pastors we thought should be potent enough to help my situation. But, they all failed.” Time, which is of the essence, was ticking for Elizabeth. Soon, hope gave way to hopelessness to set in. Menopause was knocking at her door. But she was not willing to give up. And just at the nick of time, miraculously, a lifeline came from the horizon. This time, through the support of improved technology, Elizabeth became a proud mother of a baby boy.

Mrs Bolanle Balogun also had fertility problems after signing the dotted lines with her husband many years ago. “I did so many things at different healing homes and hospitals. Despite my age, I never gave up on my dream of having a child. So, when a relative told me about a fertility centre in Lagos, I prayed and took my chance. “My husband and I put our money together. Although we didn’t have much money, the doctors helped us. We went to the hospital and they gave us some treatment, and thank God it worked,” Balogun said. She became a proud mother after undergoing ART procedure. But was there the issue of stigma, having conceived through IVF? She said: “That wasn’t an issue for me at the time; even now, it’s still not an issue. From the day I was told I was pregnant, I called my mother and mother in-law to tell them I was pregnant. My child is now two years old.”

For many aspiring mothers, IVF has become a proven pathway to parenthood after the pains and frustrations they experienced while searching for babies. This is what happened when Mrs Margaret Davou did the unthinkable and was very happy, but struggled to breastfeed a baby for the first time in her life. Bes Hanny, as she called her, looked fragile at birth though; she nonetheless was the cynosure of every eyes that visited the Gynaeville Specialist Hospital along Old Airport Road in Jos, where she was delivered. She attracted numerous well-wishers, all eager to have a glimpse of a child whose arrival caused a retired civil servant to shed tears of joy.

The IVF specialist and CEO of Gynaeville, Dr Kenneth Egwuda, who helped perform the miracle, said that Davou underwent hormone replacement therapy to enable her uterus to conceive. Through IVF, Davou’s fourth attempt and first in the hands of the Gynaeville staff, became successful. From the beginning, according to the doctor, the Davous knew they were in good hands and after proper evaluation, “we realised that the woman was in good health, aged but with no metabolic illnesses or other prominent ageing disease apart from hypertension.” The woman was in a blissful mood after the delivery as she said: “I am fine, baby is fine, the Lord has done it.” About 1 in 4 couples in Nigeria is said to face infertility issues. Although cultural beliefs often put pressure on women, making them feel blamed or ashamed, problems can come from either partner.

Cost remains the biggest obstacle to fertility treatment, and IVF can be expensive, often out of reach for many families. Only a few specialised clinics are offering these treatments in Nigeria. This limits access, especially outside big cities. Many people also lack awareness; they don’t understand how IVF works or believe false myths. Misconceptions about IVF can keep hopeful couples from seeking help. Before starting IVF, couples undergo tests to find the root of the problem. This might include ultrasounds, hormone tests, and fertility scans. Men are tested for sperm quality. These results help doctors design a treatment plan. Personalised care increases chances of success. In Nigeria, IVF success rates vary from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, depending on the clinic, according to experts. Younger women usually have higher success rates, and advances, like genetic testing, help select the best embryos. Many Nigerian couples now celebrate parenthood after struggling for years and being told they couldn’t have children. After IVF treatment, they have become proud parents and this is evident through numerous success stories and generally high success rates.

Even though the reach of IVF is still limited due to geographical isolation, financial constraints, and prevailing cultural beliefs, the successful adaptation in public and private healthcare facilities offer a promising avenue for change. But to truly appreciate the journey from despair to hope in IVF, it’s helpful to consider the broader context sur- rounding infertility and the evolution of assisted reproductive technologies. In this environment, infertility has often been shrouded in stigma, mystery, and even blame.

Individuals and couples struggling to conceive frequently faced social isolation, cultural pressures, and a profound sense of personal failure. That traditional societies often placed a high value on procreation made the inability to have children a worse predicament, which often led to emotional distress.

IVF has gradually gained acceptance, and its success rates have im- proved, with the potential to help build families. Today, it’s offering hope to millions, who might otherwise not be able to conceive. The openness with which individuals discuss their fertility struggles varies and impacts the support and understanding that the clients receive.