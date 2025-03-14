The Hezekiah University Example

Share

Missionary schools offered opportunities that made children from poor homes enjoy life saving and changing opportunities. That was in the past, the present paints an unfortunate picture which leaves many unanswered questions about religion.

Curiously, some of today’s missionary universities are owned or funded by people whose parents lived from hand to mouth and were only able to escape poverty because they were either fully trained or supported by the various faiths.

The sad part of it is that some of these higher institutions have deviated from the welfarist path of the past, to compete with the mercantilist proprietors that gate crashed into the sphere of education, purely to make money while advertising eyecatching environments.

However, there appears to be a few exceptions to this new rule of making university education affordable only to the wealthy even if their wards were brought up in remote shrines and dark temples.

The password is simply money, earned or obtained from any source. Hezekiah University Umudi, in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, touts itself as the least paying private university in Nigeria.

It is promoted by Prophet Daddy Hezekiah, founder of the Living Faith Church. His marks are well known in the South-east geo political zone.

The Unique Selling Point (USP) of Hezekiah University is that, “it offers N100, 000 subsidy to every student and accepts payment of fees by instalment to help parents shoulder the burden that comes with educating their children at that level”.

This is cheery news in a country where tertiary education has become a source of nightmare to parents who do not have the wherewithal to support their wards. Some missionary universities charge their fees in millions. It is ironic that a few of these million naira schools are located in remote parts of the country.

Some missionary universities charge their fees in millions. It is ironical that a few of these million naira schools are located in remote parts of the country

When different religious groups ventured into the promotion of private universities, many households were excited. So far, the number is legion and more are coming.

It has become a kind of competition and no sect or denomination wants to be left out. Among the Christians, the leading universities are Covenant University, powered by Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church, Redeemer’s University, founded by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Babcock University, established by the Seventh – Day Adventist Church and Mountain Top University, owned by the Mountain of Fire Ministry.

The Anglicans of Church Nigeria boast of Ajayi Crowther University, the Roman Catholics look towards Madonna University, Crawford University belongs to the Apostolic Faith Mission while the Nigerian Baptist Convention funds Bowen University. Muslims are not left out.

There are Crescent University and Al Hikmah University respectively which offer as much as the Christians in terms of service. It is remarkable that in admitting students, some of these universities do not frown at religious background.

Although the Wigwe University, Isiokpo remains the most expensive with N12 million as total fees payable, some missionary universities are not affordable to some of those who toiled with the missions from foundation.

We commend the proprietor of Hezekiah University, a man better known as Daddy Hezekiah for playing the role of a real daddy, not just to students but also to parents.

The N100, 000 subsidy can save many families from frustration under this perilous economy. Some other private universities that have refused to jerk their fees beyond the reach of even the near rich deserve a pat on the back. They include Veritas University, Oduduwa University, Paul University, South-Western University and Caritas University.

In 12 years of existence, Hezekiah University has produced graduates in management sciences, social sciences and humanities. Hezekiah insists that the institution harps more on the graduate as an entrepreneur and encourages the development of talent alongside pursuit of certificates. Umudi, home of the university, has something to do with education.

One of the oldest training schools in Imo State is the Teachers Training College (TTC). The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp is located in the town as well. Hezekiah has brought education and religion together for development.

Perhaps, the time for the government to support some of these pocket friendly missionary tertiary institutions has come. Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has promised to do something, through an initial pledge of N250 million. He also gave the road leading to the university a facelift. TETFUND should look the way of Hezekiah University.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

