WORD OF HOPE TEXT: Psalm 121:1-2; Isaiah 41:10; Isaiah 41:13-14; 2 Kings 6:26-27. Psalm 121:1. “I will lift mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help”. Psalm 121:2. “My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth”. Isaiah 41:10. “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness”. Isaiah 41:13. “For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee”. Isaiah 41:14. “Fear not, thou worm Jacob, and ye men of Israel; I will help thee, saith the Lord, and thy redeemer, the Holy One of Israel”. 2 Kings 6:26. “And as the king of Israel was passing by upon the wall, there cried a woman unto him, saying, Help, my lord, O king”. 2 Kings 6:27. “And he said, if the Lord do not help thee, whence shall I help thee? out of the barnfloor, or out of the winepress?

Are you in need of someone who can help you? Have you been seeking help or another, but you have yet to receive? Are you tired of life without help? This is good news for you; your help is nearer than you ever thought. “The helper of the helpless ” is ready to help you.

The authentic help comes from the Helper of the helpless, who is the Creator of heaven and the earth. The help of man is in vain. Divine help, help from above, or help from God is authentic, and it is the only help that cannot fail. It is a reliable help. If God does not help you, no help can come for you. No man can help you if God does not help you.

The help of man is not reliable; it is only God who can help you. Joseph was helped by God, and he became someone important in life. Man’s help failed him, but God helped by His divine power, and he became Governor. When God’s favour located Esther, she was highly favoured by the king and others. Daniel received the help of God, and he was delivered from the hands of the lions.

Naaman received the help of God.

No matter what you are going through now, the HELPER OF THE HELPLESS will help you in Jesus’ Name. When He helps you, your life and destiny will be transformed. Remain blessed. PRAYER POINTS: 1. Arise, oh Lord, and help me in Jesus’ Name. 2. Father, don’t let my help be delayed in Jesus’ Name. 3. All the hindrances to my help be consumed by fire in Jesus’ Name. 4. Father, connect me with the helpers of my destiny in Jesus’ Name.