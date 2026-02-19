The Harmony Of Being: How ‘Ing’, ‘Isms’ Reimagine Language, Self, Spirit

The Harmony of Ing and Isms is a lucid manifesto of becoming that turns grammar itself into a spiritual technology and a philosophical tool.

It gathers a small suite of poems that behaves like an essay in disguise, building a new vocabulary for black feminist selfhood, for faith in motion, and for a politics of inner life that refuses to separate language from living.

Across the sequence, Yewande Adenike Akinse frames the speaking self as a pilgrim, always in transit, never fixed in a single state.

The work opens with “I am a pilgrim / meandering through / vicissitudes” and returns to this figure again and again, making movement the central metaphor for consciousness.

Storm, twilight, quagmire, valley, mountain; the terrain shifts, yet the conviction remains steady: “by passing through / I leave something of worth behind.”

This is not the passive drift of someone carried by circumstance; it is a choice to inhabit the journey as a site of agency, even “amidst and through / this meander / of meaning and void.”

What might, in other hands, become a poem of despair becomes instead a vow spoken almost under the breath: “I know, / I am not alone.”

The most daring move in this work is the elevation of “ing” from suffix to philosophy. The poet names “the greatest secret ever told” as this simple equation: “to be is to ing / and to ing is to ism.”

In that gesture, verb and doctrine are drawn into a single current. “Ing” ceases to be a technical label for the present participle and becomes an ethic of continuous becoming, a refusal to let the self congeal into a static noun.

Being is no longer a state one occupies; it is an act one keeps performing, again and again, amid “chaos, crisis / and of transcendence.” The poems reimagine life as an unending verb, a “Journey unending” in which doubt, fear and uncertainty are not obstacles, but material from which the self is shaped.

The text tests this idea at the level of sound and syntax. “Ing” appears as suffix and as independent noun, sliding between roles and unsettling the reader’s expectations: “in inging, questions exceed answers and this / provokes resonance.”

A fragment of grammar becomes a metaphysical category; morphology turns into mysticism. The language does not merely describe becoming; it enacts it, as words shift function and weight before our eyes.

If “ing” is the motion of the self, “isms” are the structures that claim to define it. The poems name “my most cherished isms / and the ideologies / through which I exist / in time,” then subject them to unflinching scrutiny.

There is no naïve embrace of doctrine here. Instead, there is a vigilant curation: “in being, there are isms / and belief systems / which serve to liberate or asphyxiate.”

The poet understands that one cannot live without frameworks, yet she refuses to be imprisoned by them.

She also refuses to forget history. The voice is grounded “amidst and through / a melanin clade,” conscious of descent “from great ancestry.”

Isms are not floated abstractions; they carry the weight of bloodline, race, gender, place. They must therefore be tested “in the solemn alchemy of life,” tried like metal in fire, and only those that “add value to soul” are kept.

“In this, the work offers a fresh lexicon for contemporary spiritual and political thinking. It speaks of isms not only as oppressive systems, but as plastic, permeable entities subject to the editing power of a conscious agent.

“Harmony is the song of ascent / in bringing isms under subjection,” Akinse writes, turning doctrine into a material that spirit can knead and shape.

The word that binds “ing” and “isms” is harmony, a term that appears like a recurring bell tone in the poems. “The harmony of both, is to have lived,” the poet declares, then returns to the sentence as if turning a gemstone in her hand, catching new angles of light.

Harmony here is not the absence of tension. It is the capacity to hold opposites without tearing apart. The poems move through paired terms with liturgical steadiness: “certainty and uncertainty,” “fate and faith,” “fight or freight,” “hope and hesitation,” “ambition & nostalgia,” “yearning & surrender.”

Each pairing marks a fault line where a life might split. The work insists instead on a self capable of traveling along that fault, “commut[ing] through both valley and mountain, / carrying both faith and doubt as lanterns.”

One of the most arresting images crystallizes this philosophy: “I stand where the shadow meets flame/and call it awakening.”

Awakening does not occur in pure light, scrubbed of ambiguity. It happens at the border where illumination and obscurity collide.

The harmony of being is not a soft reconciliation, but a hard-won fluency in contradiction, a way of inhabiting unresolved tensions without surrendering to paralysis. In this space, the self is “both seeker and found, / both question and answer /still and being.”

Throughout, the speaker situates herself as a black woman anchored in lineage and intellect. She exists “through prisms of shared descent,” “Harmoniously / as grey and white matter / as woman and as black.”

The phrase “melanin clade” reaches beyond conventional racial language into something at once scientific and ancestral, a fusion of evolutionary and spiritual belonging.

Here, the work extends English to carry layered experiences of blackness that are spiritual, intellectual and embodied at once.

Everyday prepositions and conjunctions become motifs. “Amidst and through” recurs like a drumbeat, emphasizing not only where the self stands, but how it moves through hostile or indifferent worlds.

Repetition becomes a kind of liturgy: “I am not alone. / I am not alone / I am not alone,” a mantra that refuses historical and existential erasure.

Even the ampersand works as a quiet device, appearing in phrases like “Faith & doubt,” “yearning & surrender,” “still, & being,” not as shorthand, but as a sign of inseparability. The poems insist that both terms in each pair must be carried together.

Formally, the sequence behaves like a braided essay made of verse. Lines, images and phrases return in slightly altered form, accruing meaning with each recurrence.

“Of being in and through time,” which begins as a simple meditation on existence, later becomes the launch point for a reflection on “foundational isms in flux / emerging through fire.” The reprise does not repeat so much as deepen. The reader experiences thought itself in motion.

The innovations in language are subtle yet cumulative. The poet turns grammatical categories into metaphysical terms, treating “ing” and “ism” as living concepts rather than inert labels. She repurposes philosophical abstractions like “essence and existence” by embedding them in a black female voice, disrupting their usual philosophical lineage.

She coins phrases that feel both fresh and inevitable: “twin unhinged wheels / rolling through quagmire / into an arrival of hope,” “song of ascent,” “ocean of abundance and harmony.”

The diction moves in an uncommon register where prayer brushes against theory. Akinse speaks of “self-actualization” and “foundational isms” with the same ease as she invokes “spirit and soul,” “fate and faith.”

This blend widens the lexicon of contemporary poetics by refusing to segregate academic and devotional vocabularies. They share the same stanza, the same breath.

Even the moments where the grammar seems to slip feel intentional, as if the language itself were caught mid transformation.

“To be progressive and perpetual to be / evergreen” appears without the connectors a copy editor might impose, and that slight fracture lets the urgency of desire show through.

At its heart, The Harmony of Ing and Isms offers a theory of being that rejects both rigid dogma and formless drift. Being, for this poet, is “spirit to soul,” “ing to ism,” not an isolated fact but a live relation.

One does not simply choose between spontaneity and structure; one learns to hold them within “a fraternity of / certainty and uncertainty.” This is a metaphysics with its feet on the ground.

The closing movement brings the thought into the realm of daily struggle: the speaker finds herself “caught between the crossfire of faith & doubt,” “hope & hesitation,” yet chooses “to rise through the fog with persistence,” to “carve purpose from uncertainty,” to “shape light from the dense clay of fear.”

In this final posture, lanterns of faith and doubt in hand, commuting “through both valley and mountain,” the pilgrim of the opening pages stands revealed in full.

She is no longer only moving through storm and quagmire; she is using the very forces that threatened to break her as instruments of awakening.

To live in the harmony of being, as this work understands it, is to accept that “to be is to seek / to be is to be meek,” and that in seeking, questioning, and unceasing ing, “the harmony of both, is to have lived.”