The Guestlist Party Conquers Nairobi

Following its massive success in Abuja, Cape Town, and Lagos, The Guestlist Party and BigIkuku officially marked its East African debut on Thursday, the 12th of February, turning Nairobi into the epicentre of continental nightlife.

Collaborating with the Middle East’s premier Amapiano collective, House of Yanos, the event delivered an immersive, high-octane experience that bridged the gap between diverse African sounds and the global “Guestlist Formation”.

The Sound Policy was led by South African heavyweight Freddy K, who kept the dancefloor locked in a rhythmic trance. He was supported by the impeccable transitions of DJ Chukky and the atmospheric sets of Mr Aura Salad himself, SSSoundgawd.

The GuestList Kenya was well attended by Kenya’s finest High Networth Individuals, tourists and foreign expats were not left out, and the GuestList was the official AfterParty of the Africa Tech Summit that was held in Nairobi on the same day.

“Bringing the Guestlist to Nairobi wasn’t just about throwing a party; it was about proving that the rhythm of the continent is unified,” said the event organisers.

The Question on everyone’s lips now is the same: Where Next?