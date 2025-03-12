The Guardian Woman Festival 2025 Edition Holds Friday

Share

On Friday, a diverse audience will gather all day at Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, for the second edition of the Guardian Woman Festival.

A flagship event of The Guardian Nigeria, this trailblazing event celebrates the achievements of female leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who are revolutionising industries and creating transformative impact.

Themed “Women Mean Business,” this year’s festival will spotlight the critical role women play in reshaping economies and societies through innovation, leadership, and enterprise.

According to the Convener, and Chief Strategy Officer (Global) of The Guardian, Anita Athena Ibru, who expressed not only her enthusiasm but the need for such an event said, “The Guardian Woman Festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a movement that galvanizes women to take charge of their futures, break boundaries, and influence meaningful change across industries.

“To borrow the tagline of my brand, Investing In Women, we are gathering together at this live media event to press for progress.”

Attendees can look forward to an inspiring day with a keynote address by the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, which will underscore the significance of women’s contributions to national and global economies. The festival will also feature panels and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and highlight actionable strategies for progress both on business and personal levels.

The festival launches the public vote for the Seven Wonder Women Awards in partnership with Investing In Women. These awards honour exceptional women across seven key sectors: The Business of Culture (Media & Entertainment, The Arts, Hospitality & Tourism); The Business of Financing & Investment; The Business of Technology; The Business of Wellness & Care; The Business of Academia & Learning; The Business of Public Service and The Business of Philanthropy & Social Impact.

Panel discussions will feature thought-provoking topics, including: Addressing Challenges in Business Financing, Personal Investing, and Wealth Preservation for Women; Driving Change: How Philanthropy, CSR, and Social Impact Can Strengthen Communities; Leveraging Coaching and Mentorship to Propel Women to the C-Suite and Empowering Women in Arts, Entertainment, and Lifestyle: Accelerating Action for Economic and Social Impact; as well as Care as a Business and Economic Driver of Progress in Nigeria.

Some of the speakers include: CEO, Leadway Asset Management, David Alao; Country Manager, Zoho Corporation, Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare; Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende; Founder, Caring Africa, Blessing Oyeleye Adesiyan, Founder, GAIA Africa, Olatowun Candide-Johnson; and President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Pius Olanrewaju. The event will be hosted by the Founder of Talkademy, Joyce Daniels.

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsor Leadway, alongside Zoho Corporation, Stanbic IBTC, and Caring Africa.

