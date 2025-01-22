The Good Project: Heirs Insurance Group Empowers 500 Students Communities

Share

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance Group, has rolled out a project to empower underserved communities with the training and benefits inherent in upcycling, as part of its sustainability goals.

Tagged “The Good project”, Heirs Insurance Group sensitised communities on the benefits of converting waste materials to reusable items, thereby reducing the consequences of climate action and uplifting the financial status of people.

In addition, the insurance group provided school supplies and a cash donation to over 500 schoolchildren of Makoko community, Lagos.

The Good Plastic Project reaffirms the Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. The project was executed in partnership with Slum2School Africa and Eco Barter, which both share its vision for sustainability and social impact.

Speaking about the project, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “Through this project, we are demonstrating the potential of sustainability, emphasising its role in improving lives while preserving the environment.

We are not only reducing waste and contributing to the upliftment and well-being of communities, we are also creating awareness for the financial benefits that upcycling offers.”

