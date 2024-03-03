The God of Second Chance

Jesus Christ has a big plan for your life. The glory of God is upon you whether you are rich or poor. Don’t let anyone or a strange voice tell you that God is far from you. Today, I want you to know that God can still forgive you, there’s always a second chance for you. The first step to take in order to step out of any spiritual bondage is repentance. Sin and iniquities bring men under hardship and spiritual poverty. You may be going through tough times and a satanic attack, all you need to do is to repent and turn to God for mercy.

Repentance is the key to eternal life, answered prayers, miracles, healing, deliverance, blessings, name it, from our heavenly father. What are you repenting from? Here is what the Scripture says: “Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: sexual immorality, impurity, indecent behavior, idolatry, witchcraft, hostilities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” Galatians 5:19-21.

Look at those things listed in that scripture, which one are you guilty of? Repent over them now. You can- not inherit the kingdom of God if you continue in your own selfish and sinful ways. It grieves God to see how people abort unborn babies/ children, it’s a wickedness in this generation legalised by wicked law makers in government. In this end time people hate truth, but we must preach/ teach the world the truth so that no person’s blood will be required at our hands- “Eternity is not a Day.” God says, “I will forgive if you can repent”. You cannot deceive God; He sees everything including the deepest part of you. A repentance that is not backed up with total surrender and obedience to the will of God is zero. One day you will die.

Where would you be afterwards? Serious question that requires sincere answer. Here’s what God says: “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”(Luke 15:7). Repentance is the key to forgiveness. The world has gone out of the ways of God, and the only thing awaiting any man or woman who refuses to repent and forsake every wicked way is death and eternal sorrow in everlasting pains, shame and darkness in hell fire. The love of God draws you closer. Jesus Christ is saying to those that abort unborn children to repent, you that kill in order to become rich, repent, before it’s too late. Those that abuse their marital privileges, repent.

Treating your wife like a piece of trash? Repent. Treating your husband like a non- entity? Repent. Involved in pornography, fornication or delight in adultery? “repent”. Drunkards? repent. Eternity is not a Day. You cannot afford to leave your eternity to chance. See what God says about you here: “if my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14. Genuine repentance MUST include forsaking your wicked ways, if not, it’s not a true repentance.

God cannot do anything contrary to His word or contrary to His righteous principles. God’s word has established how to repent and you must keep to it. Let me tell you something with love: “repent today, repent right now!”