“For I, saith the LORD, will be unto her a wall of fire round about, and will be the glory in the midst of her” (Zechariah 2:5) “But thou, O LORD, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head” (Psalms 3:3). God is glory to His people.

Jesus Christ’s glory is revealed to those who accept Him as their Lord and saviour. “Psalm 60 says “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee”. The Lord’s light lightens the world and the gentiles.

Those who serve Him are glorified. The glory of God is exhibited in Christ. “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:6).

The joy of the saints is full of glory because they have a living hope. To God be the glory for Jesus Christ who granted us this living hope by His mercy, through His death and resurrection. The bodies of the saints shall be raised in glory.

“There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars: for one star differs from another star in glory. So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption: It is sown in dishonour; it is raised in glory: it is sown in weakness; it is raised in power” (1 Corinthians 15:41-43).

Jesus Christ has the power to bring all things under His control. Our lowly bodies will be transformed by Him, so that they will be as His glorious body. Let’s endeavor to live according to the will of God, so we can be regarded as saints before God.

The saints will put away the mortal body one day and put on the immortal body, and shall be with Christ forever and ever. Do not seek glorification from men. We are in a world where many want recognition from men.

When you give to the poor, you don’t need to announce it to the world like the hypocrites. You don’t need to look up to men for honour, so that your reward will come from God. Some engage in eye service in the house of God, so they can be acknowledged.

Whatever good you are doing, don’t do it because you expect to be praised by men. Saints always desire to behold the power and glory of God, by thirsting and seeking for God’s knowledge. Saints become holy unto God and in them there’s an appearance of God’s glory.

Those who fear God reference His glory and when the enemies come against them, the Lord raises a standard against their enemies. The glory of God’s name grants us salvation, deliverance and purges away our sins. It’s necessary that we always plead for the grace in the name of Jesus Christ to obtain the mercy of God.

The glory of God must be declared among all nations. We have to declare the glory and mighty acts of God from generation to generations. His marvelous deeds must be known among everyone, so that others will come and be partakers of this great glory.

There’s glory and power in the blood of the lamb that sets the captives free. Let’s exalt and magnify the creator of all because His glory is above all the earth.

No human, idol or any other gods must be worshiped, but Jesus Christ the son of the living God. All power belongs to Him. “And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory”(Isaiah 6:3)