The Glamour Of ‘All Elections On One Day’

In essence, there is nothing wrong with abandoning a course of action that has been attempted and has not yielded favourable results.

Continuing on a journey, knowing that the destination is unreachable or that the path has been destroyed, would be an exercise in futility. In such situations, the best approach is to change direction, explore other possibilities, and determine whether they may yield positive outcomes.

However, when you intentionally sabotage your journey merely for a shortcut or to alter your destination, claiming that your journey is futile is hypocritical.

Furthermore, it becomes opportunistic puritanism when you deliberately undermine a project, hinder its success, and blame others for its failure.

From this perspective, I view the renewed clamour for conducting all elections in Nigeria on the same day as a defeatist approach to addressing the country’s electoral challenges.

The advocates of “all elections in one day” seem to lack an understanding of the electoral process, societal dynamics, and the complexities inherent in Nigerian society.

They appear blinded by a one-dimensional argument that posits that if all elections occur on a single day, incumbent governors, wealthy individuals, and power brokers will lack the time and resources to campaign and influence other aspects of elections.

They reference off-cycle and staggered governorship elections as illustrations where influential political parties appoint all their governors, national and state assembly members, contractors, and consultants to the “National Campaign Council.”

Members of these “Campaign Councils” literally overrun the state, monopolising nearly all the hotels and stifling the electoral process.

While this position holds merit, it addresses only one aspect of the narrative and fails to capture the entire scope of the electoral process.

It stands to reason that if all elections are to be conducted in one day, the National Assembly must amend the constitution to synchronise all the gubernatorial elections that have been staggered due to the judgments of various courts and election petition tribunals.

The implication is that nearly all the governors whose elections have been staggered will not complete their four-year tenure. Can this be considered in the interest of democracy or our electoral process? Those who voted cast their ballots for a governor who will serve four years in office.

Does the shortening of their tenure through a constitutional and legal fiat not violate the sovereign right of the people to choose?

However, this is only one side of the story and overlooks the broader context of our electoral process and the inherent challenges.

Let me be clear: conducting all elections on one day is a possible and achievable feat, “all things being equal.” But in Nigeria, all things are not equal; this accounts for the numerous challenges faced by the electoral management body and the voters.

The first challenge is whether the proponents of “all elections on one day” can surmount the constitutional hurdle. The first hurdle will be the attempt to nibble at the independence of the electoral management body.

Section 160 of the Constitution emphasises that Federal Executive bodies created by section 153 of the constitution may, by rules or otherwise, regulate their procedure or confer powers and impose duties on any officer or authority to discharge its functions.

In the case of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its powers to make its own rules or otherwise regulate its procedure shall not be subject to the approval or control of the President.

Secondly, section 15 of the third schedule to the constitution gives INEC the exclusive power to organise, undertake, and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a state, and the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation.

Thereafter, the proponents will cause the activation of Section 9 of the constitution, which provides that the National Assembly may alter some provisions of the constitution through a proposal supported by the votes of not less than a two-thirds majority of all the members of the Senate and House

Many countries in the sub-region are going through a democratic reversal and we cannot afford to toy with our democracy. Nigeria needs a clean electoral process based on the will of the people

of Representatives and approved by resolution of the Houses of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the states. The National Assembly must amend sections 24, 28, 44, 45, and other corresponding sections of the Electoral Act 2022.

However, conducting all elections on one day poses logistics and security challenges. The challenges may be surmountable in some jurisdictions, but have been a constant feature of our electoral process.

The procurement and movement of materials have been a huge challenge in all elections in Nigeria. The recruitment, training, and deployment of materials are another huge undertaking, and if anything goes wrong, it may not be easy to reverse.

The Commission waits and waits before procuring sensitive materials to prevent desperate persons from cloning them. When the materials arrive, they are herded to the Central Bank of Nigeria under heavy security.

Sometimes, the services of the Air Force are sought to move sensitive election materials and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to a location.

Ordinarily, sensitive materials can be batched and deployed to the local governments and Registration Areas at least a week before elections, but doing so in Nigeria puts almost all INEC workers at risk.

The recruitment of Collation and Returning Officers is also top secret. The number of constituencies to be serviced and the sheer number of vehicles and personnel to be procured, recruited, and deployed to various parts of Nigeria is not child’s play.

The Commission conducted the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections on March 18, 2023.

This was done in 176,606 polling units nationwide. “At stake in that election were 470 elective positions, consisting of 1 (presidential post), 109 (Senatorial posts) and 360 (federal constituency posts).

91,382 four-wheeled vehicles, 3,019 boats, and 88,090 motorcycles were deployed to provide election materials and personnel across the 8,809 wards, 774 LGAs as well as the 36 states, and the FCT.”

The Commission deployed 175,846 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems for the election. The Commission deployed over one million, five hundred thousand ad-hoc staff.

Sometimes, some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers breach their contracts with impunity, since not all elections are conducted in one day, the Commission can recover and recalibrate its operations.

“Between the 2019 General Election and December 12, 2022, the Commission suffered over 50 attacks on its buildings and facilities at various LGA and state offices across 15 states of the federation, during which vehicles, office equipment, and election materials were destroyed.”

Presidential and gubernatorial elections have constitutionally backed timelines. By Section 135(2) and 180(2) of the Constitution, the President and Governor shall vacate office at the expiration of four years.

By section 64 of the same Constitution, the Senate and the House of Representatives shall each stand dissolved at the expiration of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

Given the proclivity of some persons, parties, and forces to win elections by all means, how will the nation recover if there is a breakdown of law and order and it becomes impossible to organise another set of elections?

Section 135(3) of the constitution only provides a respite if the federation is at war in which the territory of Nigeria is physically involved and the President considers that it is not practicable to hold elections, the National Assembly may, by resolution, extend four years from time to time; but no such extension shall exceed six months at any one time.

The only alternative in the case of a breakdown of law and order is to invoke section 305 of the constitution and declare a state of emergency in Nigeria.

That means the country will be ruled through proclamations by a President whose tenure has expired and maybe by an illegal National Assembly that stands dissolved at the end of four years. Democratic structure and democratic governance cannot coexist with such a contraption.

Two strands of election leave the structures of the state intact. If something goes wrong, the nation can quickly recover and proceed. Printing millions of ballot papers is a nightmare.

Freighting them into the country from different parts of the globe is also a huge challenge. Printing ballot papers for all the strands of elections, freight them into the country, and distributing them to the various states within 21 days is a nightmare.

Printing alternate sets of ballots in advance for all the strands of elections may be an exercise in wasteful spending during the economic crisis. No one can predict the nature of the challenge that may occur in an election.

It may involve the breakdown of law and order. In such situations, the over two million adhoc staff already mobilised may be forced to return home, and remobilising them may be an uphill task.

By the nature, character, and complexion of our elections, no one can say how it will turn out. The unpredictability of our elections defies logic and characterisation, and sometimes, the most innocuous event in a state triggers challenges of a massive nature.

In some countries, electoral officials collect election materials a day before the election and come straight to the polling units from their houses.

This was the case in the First Republic. In present-day Nigeria, it amounts to suicide for a Presiding Officer to go home with election materials.

What the country needs at the moment is for political parties, aspirants, candidates, and stakeholders to commit to a democratic Nigeria based on the rule of law and due process.

They must bow to the sovereign right of the Nigerian people to make their choices unhindered. Free and fair elections demand fidelity from all stakeholders in the electoral process.

Many countries in the sub-region are going through a democratic reversal and we cannot afford to toy with our democracy. Nigeria needs a clean electoral process based on the will of the people.

