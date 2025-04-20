The Gilding Of Muhammadu Buhari

Share

Since leaving office in May 2023, former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has evoked all manner of sentiments. While his die-hard supporters idolise him for his perceived integrity and simple mien, most Nigerians write him off as, perhaps, the most inept to ever lead Africa’s most populous Black nation. Indeed, very few people look back at Buhari’s administration for inspiration or with any nostalgic feeling, not necessarily because the present administration has done better, but because the systemic rot in the nation’s economy started on his watch.

Incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu owes his emergence to the former President, but his aides find it expedient once in a while to take swipes, occasionally, at Buhari. They blame him for the mess they met on ground when the administration came on board in 2023. Buhari had sunk so low in the estimation of reasonable Nigerians that only a handful of those who served in his 8-year administration will defend it with any pride. And, as if he is aware of the public disdain for his low-energy performance for all of 8 years, the former military strongman has tactfully remained out of public view, mostly in his Daura village.

The past month, however, has been different. Not only has he been drawn into the public space once again by politicians seeking to benefit from whatever remains of his goodwill, the flurry of activities connected to political realignments ahead of 2027 has suddenly thrust him into an undeserved positive attention spot. Like the beautiful bride, he is being gilded in gold; his flaws are being buried in the heap of eulogies by all manner of opportunistic politicians. The gilding has come from leaders of his APC desirous of using his influence to mend the cracks in the party, as well as the opposition that are interested in tearing him away from the party on which platform he realised his long-sought presidential ambition.

First was the visit by governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress,(APC) led by Hope Uzodinma at his newly renovated Kaduna home. It threw up similar visits by politicians of different shades. The governors’ visit was ostensibly for the Eid-el-Fitr but it had all the trappings of politics following the disquiet in the APC over President Bola Tinubu’s lopsided appointments that relegated members of the Buhari’s faction in the APC, the Congress for Progressive Change(CPC). After praising Buhari for publicly affirming that the APC remains his party, despite CPC members’ grumblings, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said Buhari’s handling of security, economic, infrastructural development and anti-corruption issues during his presidency, was outstanding. Uzodimma was either massaging Buhari’s ego or he was genuinely trying to rewrite history.

Few days later, it was the turn of Nasir el-Rufai and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, two prominent promoters of a new political coalition for the 2027 general elections, to visit. Atiku went with four other former Governors: Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State); Achike Udenwa (Imo State); Gabriel Suswam (Benue State); Jubirila Bindow (Adamawa State); and former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami. Except for El-Rufa’I, who has publicly adopted the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Atiku and most of the others belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Though it was also sold as a courtesy call, the visit generated significant interest within Nigeria’s political circles, especially with the praises heaped on him by men, who have been on opposing political sides from the former President. It was political opportunism at its best, especially for Atiku, who shortly after, declared he was prepared to ride on any available political horse to run for President in 2027.

That Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the APC national Working Committee followed suit, did not surprise anyone. For a man, who is suspected to be on the way out as national Chairman of the APC, in preference for Senator Tanko AlMakura, in an effort to retain the CPC group, Ganduje’s fawning before Buhari is understandable. A straw is better than nothing for someone battling to save his neck, politically.

To make sense of the pilgrimages to Buhari’s home and the flurry of activities around the man in the past 10 days, one must accept that the man remains an influential figure, especially in the North, where he enjoys cult followership among the ordinary folks. This and his continued relevance within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), can only be the rationale behind the politically motivated visits. The motivations for these visits may vary, but they all centre around one common goal—seeking Buhari’s endorsement or approval for political positioning, legitimacy, or electoral advantage.

I can understand President Bola Tinubu’s continued pandering to Buhari, including the renovation of his Kaduna home with state funds. Although their relationship has occasionally been viewed as politically transactional, Tinubu has made deliberate efforts to maintain close ties with Buhari for broader strategic aims, especially in preventing the emergence of a rival APC faction around Buhari. But how does Atiku and the opposition politicians believe that aligning with Buhari can help sway public opinion or boost grassroots mobilisation in their favour? Is it not ironical that the so-called opposition has jumped on that bandwagon, to paint him in bright colours just to benefit from a man whose tenure, in their own words, was a national disaster?

