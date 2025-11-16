The Gift Of God

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning (James 1:17). All blessings are gifts from God. He has given to us all things pertaining to life and godliness, according to His divine power. These gifts are dispensed according to the will of God. If you are good in the sight of God, He grants you knowledge, wisdom and joy. You live a life of accomplishment. A sinner cannot obtain the gifts of God, but the gifts of the devil.

The devil’s gift looks beautiful from the outside. Its very attractive, but his gift to a sinner is travail. Demonic gifts are attached with sorrows and can make one lose the kingdom of God. Satan can give you sudden wealth and breakthroughs, but all his offers lead to eternal perdition. Satan cannot bless you, but only God can bless you. Our father, the creator of all is the only one that can change times and season. He can enthrone and dethrone kings. He gives His blessing to those who work uprightly before Him, and take it away from the pride.

“For the LORD God is a sun and shield: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly” (Psalms 84:11). The gifts of God in our lives differ according to the grace given to us. It could be prophecy, praying, evangelism and many more, but all that matters is that we use them in accord with the proportion of faith in Christ Jesus. God’s gifts are free and abundant. God did not spare His own son Jesus. He gave Him to us all, to come and die for us, so that our sins can be taken away. If God could give His only son, he can give us all things freely. “Thou hast ascended on high, thou hast led captivity captive: thou hast received gifts for men; yea, for the rebellious also, that the LORD God might dwell among them” (Psalms 68:18). The gifts of God are spiritual and are through Christ Jesus. It’s available to all. Do not labour for the material things of this world that will perish, but for the gift of everlasting life that Jesus will give you, which no man can give. For you to see God, you must accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

The gift of God to mankind is the Holy Spirit the comforter. To walk in the path of righteousness, we need the Holy Spirit. Faith is a gift from God. We all need this gift to please our maker. Among the bible patriarchs, Abraham stood out because of his great faith in God. Do you believe God can do all things? The gift of God is also peace. It’s the promise and blessing of God. When there’s pandemonium around you and everyone is running helter-skelter, the Lord will remind you of His word in Psalm 121:3 which says “He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber” and you become reassured.