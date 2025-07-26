‘The Ghosts Of Rainmakers’ Deserves National Tour

When the final note of ‘The Ghosts of Rainmakers’ dissolved into the darkness and the first raindrops—projected in a sublime illusion—kissed the earth, the audience remained frozen from awe.

What had just transpired on stage was an invocation, a reckoning, a ritual. One that deserves not only to be seen, but to be felt across the globe.

From the moment Kate Apaflo stepped into the spotlight as Ojonigbese, she became the earth’s last plea for redemption. Apaflo’s performance was a masterclass in restraint and resilience—each line quivered with urgency, each gesture threaded with ancestral weight. Her portrayal transcended performance; she stood not only as a rainmaker, but as a metaphor for every woman who has carried her community on her back and dared to negotiate with the gods.

Enter the trio of ancestral spirits, whose embodiment of history, consequence, and wisdom riveted the room.

Fagbolahan Machado as Orogbeni towered with an imperial presence. He conjured floods not only with his booming voice but with a gaze that could part oceans. His every movement was precise, loaded with both menace and majesty—a spirit who held the very memory of water in his bones.

Nisola Jegede’s Yewande was grace incarnate. She shimmered through the scene with the stillness of rainfall at dusk. Her voice, soft but commanding, brought a rare emotional clarity to the spectral role. She didn’t just speak; she blessed. Jegede’s control and ethereal poise made Yewande a pillar of moral centre and maternal wisdom.

And what of Taiwo Oloyede’s Kasali? A storm of contradictions. Reckless, tempestuous, and incisive. Oloyede’s portrayal brought out the internal dissonance of a rainmaker haunted by eco tantrums. He wielded guilt like a weapon, slicing through dialogue with fervent volatility, yet softened just enough in moments that hinted at redemption. It was a soul laid bare.

Then there was Ileriayo Fadey’s Akanji—the living chorus and moral jester, anchoring the play with melody, humour, and pain. Fadey’s musicianship was magnetic, crafting soundscapes that oscillated between elegy and exorcism. His comedic timing was sharp, a necessary levity in a play that throbbed with epic grief. And when he asked the final question—What will you do to keep the rain falling?—you could hear the silence of 200 hearts holding their breath.

Director and production team deserve high praise for crafting a world where drumbeats became thunder, projections became prophecies, and actors moved like ancestral winds. The use of shifting weather visuals was more than aesthetic—it was prophetic. The cracked drum centerstage became the heart of the universe, pulsing with fate.

This play does more than perform—it summons. It asks us what we have sacrificed, what we must protect, and how we dare to remember the custodians we’ve lost.

In an age of climate collapse and spiritual amnesia, ‘The Ghosts of Rainmakers’ is not just relevant—it is urgent. The call is clear: this play must tour. From Lagos to London, Accra to Atlanta, Johannesburg to Tokyo, the world must witness this spellbinding convergence of folklore, activism, and theatre. It is a cultural treasure, a poetic thunderstorm of performance, and a luminous testament to what African storytelling can achieve when tradition meets modern theatrical brilliance.

If theatre is a mirror, then ‘The Ghosts of Rainmakers’ is a mirror held up to our drought-stricken souls, asking: will we weep in time?

A standing ovation is not enough. Send it on tour. Now.