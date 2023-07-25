New Telegraph

July 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. South Korea GDP…

South Korea GDP Grows Beyond Forcast

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South Korea has grown to 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2023, surpassing the market forecast of 0.5% growth, according to data released on Tuesday.

The GDP growth accelerated from a 0.3% expansion in the first quarter of this year, an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed.

On the production side, agriculture, forestry and fishing rose by 5.5% compared to the previous three-month period in April-June.

Manufacturing increased by 2.8% and services by 0.2% in the same period.

Electricity, gas and water supply, on the other hand, plunged 6% on a quarterly basis from April to June and construction declined by 3.4%.

READ ALSO:

On the expenditure side, private spending dropped 0.1% and government consumption tumbled 1.9%.

Exports fell 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, owing to reduced exports of petroleum products and transportation services, although semiconductors and motor vehicles increased.

Imports dropped by 4.2%, mainly due to decreased imports of crude oil and natural gas.

On a yearly basis, the South Korean economy grew by 0.9% in the second quarter.

Post Views: 31
Tags:

Read Previous

BREAKING: Court Admits Emefiele To N20m Bail
Read Next

Guardiola Delivers Walker Verdict Amid Bayern Links