The Game Changer: Abba Kabir Yusuf And Politics Of Reunion

In every political season, there emerges a figure whose actions rise above personal pride and partisan noise, a figure who understands that power is not merely about holding office but about healing fractures.

In Kano today, that figure is Abba Kabir Yusuf. His return to the All Progressives Congress is not a retreat, nor is it a surrender.

It is an act of political wisdom. In the language of the streets and the conscience of the people, it is the Game Changer, the unifier of divided paths.

Politics in Kano has never been a gentle affair. It is deeply emotional, fiercely ideological, and rooted in history. Over the years, loyalties hardened, camps solidified, and disagreements took on a life of their own.

In such an atmosphere, it takes uncommon courage to choose reunion over resentment. Abba Kabir Yusuf has chosen the harder path.

He has chosen the path that prioritizes Kano over camps, the people over pride, and the future over old wounds. His rejoining of the APC must therefore be understood beyond the narrow lens of party movement.

It is a statement that Kano can no longer afford endless political hostility. It is a recognition that governance thrives not in isolation but in cooperation.

It is a belief that leadership is at its finest when it brings people together, even those who once stood on opposite sides.

For Kano and its people, this reunion is a blessing in clear and practical terms. Kano is a state of enormous human capital, commercial energy, and cultural influence.

Yet, its full potential has often been limited by political divisions that weakened its bargaining power at the national level. A united Kano speaks louder.

A reconciled leadership attracts attention, projects confidence, and commands respect. By returning to the APC, Abba Kabir Yusuf places Kano closer to the center of national decision making, where policies are shaped, resources are allocated, and futures are negotiated.

There is also a deeper moral lesson in this move. Leadership is not stubbornness. Strength is not the refusal to change course.

True strength lies in knowing when to let go of bitterness for the sake of progress. In choosing reunion, Abba Kabir Yusuf reminds us that politics should be a means to improve lives, not a battlefield for endless grudges. He embodies the ancient wisdom that peace is not weakness, and compromise is not defeat.

As a unifier, his value lies not only in where he stands but in what he represents. He speaks to the ordinary Kano citizen who is tired of political tension and hungry for development.

He speaks to traders who want stable policies, youths who seek opportunity, and elders who long for harmony. His return reassures them that leadership can still be guided by conscience and collective interest. The APC too stands to gain from this re- union.

A party grows stronger not by exclusion but by accommodation. By welcoming Abba Kabir Yusuf back, the party signals maturity and readiness to move forward as a broad platform that reflects Kano in all its diversity.

It becomes a house large enough to contain different histories but united by a shared responsibility to govern. In the final analysis, Raba gardama is not merely a nickname.

It is a role. It is the calling of leaders who step into the storm and calm it, who choose bridges over walls. Abba Kabir Yusuf has stepped into that role at a critical moment in Kano’s political journey.

His return to the APC is a remind- er that the greatest victories in politics are not won at rallies or polls alone, but in the hearts of a people yearning for unity, stability, and a future they can believe in.

Kano, once again, has been given a chance to walk together. And history will remember those who chose reunion when division was easier.

Muhammad Garba, writes from Kano