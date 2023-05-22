Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri On Rader Of Big Premier League Clubs

The future of England U17, Ethan Nwaneri who is Nigerian decent is up in the air and the talented forward may have played his last game for Arsenal if transfer speculations are anything to go by.

Currently on Young Lions duty at the U17 Euro, Nwaneri is in the last few weeks of his schoolboy contract at the Gunners.

According to inside sources, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have identified the young forward as an exciting talent and are eyeing a summer swoop for his services in the event that he does not sign a scholarship deal at Arsenal.

The report added that Arsenal have not relent in their bid to convince Nwaneri that his future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have made renewed efforts to tie him down to a new deal but the player and his camp have not yet made a decision.

Nwaneri made Premier League history when he came off the bench in the closing minutes of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford last September, and became to the youngest player to feature in the top-flight at 15 years and 181 days.

The Hale End Academy product has been on the books of Arsenal since the age of nine, and is aiming to make more history in is young Carrie .