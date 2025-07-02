The recent political maneuverings by opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and their cohorts under the guise of a new coalition with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) might offer a fleeting sense of purpose, but it lacks the substance, credibility, and leadership vision required to mount any serious challenge to the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is increasingly clear to discerning Nigerians that neither Atiku nor Obi commands the depth of leadership acumen or the strategic political architecture necessary to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

Their track records, both in public office and in opposition politics, speak more to personal ambitions and recycled rhetoric than to pragmatic solutions.

What they lack is not just grassroots connection but the economic intellect and executive boldness needed to lift a nation qualities that Asiwaju Tinubu continues to demonstrate with measured consistency.

Today, President Tinubu is steadily managing the nation’s economy back from the brink of collapse. When he assumed office, Nigeria’s fiscal health was teetering on the edge of disaster, almost comatose due to years of mismanagement and lack of structural reforms.

Yet, through deliberate policy choices, institutional reforms, and a dogged commitment to long-term stability, Tinubu is building a resilient economy—one that can withstand shocks, promote investment, and foster real growth.

The attempt by the so-called coalition to rebrand old faces with familiar failings cannot overshadow the ongoing efforts of a president who understands not just the politics of power but the socioeconomic mechanics of governance.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unmatched in capacity, clarity of vision, and national appeal. His leadership is not a product of media hype or online sentiment—it is anchored in decades of proven political engineering, economic foresight, and nationalistic resolve.

In the end, no coalition of yesterday’s men can stand against the momentum of renewed hope. The future belongs to leaders who build, not those who merely criticise.

This article is a personal political opinion from SF Ojo Emmanuel, a Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.