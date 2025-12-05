In the name of Allah the Most Beneficent th Most Merciful. The topic of this week’s sermon is centered on the fear of God which is taken from Quran chapter 33 verse 70. It reads, “O you who believe! Fear Allah and speak words that are straight and truthful.All believers should fear God and preach glad tidings.

From preaching glad tidings, the world would be a better place. Derogatory statements are words that do not enable leaders to lead right. Derogatory statements do not allow leaders to lead right.Followers should be able to give leaders good advice and pray for them.Rather than give good advice as a follower, you are cursing your leaders.

These seems to be a person in a luxurious bus with passengers in the bus and the driver makes a mistake, instead of the passengers calling the driver to order, they are cursing the driver.

If the bus should have an accident, every passenger in the bus will die but if we all correct the driver,we will return to our various destinations safely. We also pray for Nigeria.May God Almighty help and bless us.

For all those people threatening the peace of our country, may God Almighty touch their heart and to be calm because we can only enjoy the world when there is peace.If Nigeria is at peace, may our lives be at peace. (Ameen). Our leaders deserve our prayers at all times.

When we thoughtfully examine recent events in our country—where over 300 people have been kidnapped and huge sums of money demanded as ransom—we are compelled to reflect deeply.

Of what benefit is such wealth when life itself is uncertain? How much of this money will the perpetrators truly enjoy before they depart from this world? Consider the innocent families and children left behind to weep in pain, sorrow, and fear. Reflect also on the communities, local governments, and states that have been destabilized and destroyed by these evil acts.

What is evident is that such perpetrators lack the fear of God. Anyone who truly fears God understands that no matter how long one lives on earth, a far longer time will be spent in the grave. Almighty God is the ultimate Judge, and He rewards every person according to their deeds.

History also offers us lessons. Our former colonial masters ruled our forefathers for several years, but the era of their control eventually came to an end. In the same way, those who terrorize, oppress, and destroy lives today will one day give account of their actions. Therefore, we must remind ourselves of who we are as a people and embrace the fear of God, for the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

We earnestly pray that Almighty God continues to bless and guide our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, granting him wisdom and strength to steer the affairs of our nation toward peace, stability, and greater heights. We extend the same prayers to the Governor of Lagos State, asking God to lead him aright in service to the people.

Furthermore, we pray for Honourable Dayo of the Itire Ikate LCDA. May Almighty God guide him continuously and empower him to do even more for the welfare and development of our community. We also pray that Allah bless and strengthen the Imam of Ijesha Tedo, Adebayo Salaudeen. May peace, justice, godliness, and wisdom prevail in our land. Ameen.