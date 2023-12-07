The Faker You’re, Bigger Your Circle Will Be – Burna Boy

Famous Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that fake lifestyles attract a lot of crowds.
According to the “City Boys” crooner, the faker a person is, the bigger their circle of friends will be.
The 32-year-old singer made the assertion on his Snapchat page while addressing well-known facts about lifestyles.
He wrote: “The faker you are, the bigger your circle will be.
“The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well-known facts.”