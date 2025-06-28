The FA Cup Then and NOW!

When we talk about the glamour and how big the FA Cup/ Challenge Cup is in Nigeria, the Gen Zs of today cannot relate. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, the future belongs to them but it is crucial to always learn about the past. That is why experience remains the best teacher. When you look back at proceedings in various areas of life, there is the tendency to strive for a progressive template to boost the current planning and overall situation of the same event.

The name might change but the same appeal is still prevalent. What is now referred to as the President’s Federation Cup was known as the Challenge Cup, and later the FA Cup. We took it from our colonial masters, the British, and till date it is the oldest football competition in the world. I grew up as a fan of the game to value the then FA Cup trophy even more than the league shield in the elite cadre. The league, no doubt, is more intricate but the joy of the FA Cup is the open nature in which relatively unknown teams could spring a surprise at any stage of the competition. In sport generally, it is always interesting when upsets are recorded. It shows growth and that is why all over the world, the Cup games could go anywhere. Crystal Palace are not among the top five teams in England and they won the English FA Cup in the just concluded season. There was a season in England, Portsmouth from nowhere played Cardiff City in the Final of the English FA Cup. Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal for Pompey to win the trophy with compatriot, John Utaka also in the team. It was in 2008.

Back home in Nigeria, Leventis United, a third-tier league team, defeated all big names to clinch the FA Cup.

In the past, so much bliss and glam would have been in the air in the past three weeks but that is not happening. The Nigeria Football Federation has done well to get GTI, partners of the country’s elite domestic league, on board as sponsors of the Federation Cup but more should be done to boost the event and get fans to the stadium.

Massive awareness should be arranged and it is not out of place to do road shows and get mascots to move from street to street to get the attention of the people in the host city, Lagos.

I recall fans used to travel from the east to the Lagos National Stadium for FA Cup semi and final games and interestingly, some of them would create space under the bridge to sleep, cook and eat just to watch a football game. Such was the passion. If we cannot revive such passion due to insecurity and other vices, incentives like free T-shits, jerseys and raffle draw bonanza at half-time could boost attendance. Top artistes could also be invited to sing before, at the interval and also at the end of the game to further add to the glamour of the entire final day.

Today, Kwara United and Abakaliki FC are expected to tango in the 2025 edition of this prestigious competition. Again, the stage is set for a new champion to emerge as the two teams are not among the favourites. Already, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Krawa are expected to be at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos where, on the same day, Cup holders Rivers Angels will confront Nasarawa Amazons in the women’s final.

Abakaliki recorded a string of upsets to get this far and the team is financed by Senator Obinna Ogba, a former Chairman of Ebonyi State Football Association, and one-time vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation. Katsina United, Nasarawa United, Enyimba, Ikorodu City are some of the top teams the Ebonyi side eliminated.

The club has repeated the feat achieved by Kwara State’s Alyufsalam Rocks 49 years ago. The Ilorin-based team sailed into the final at the expense of the then big names in the Nigerian football establishment. They however lost 2-0 to Rangers of Enugu in the final.

Though I pray the better side wins as usual on Saturday, I love upsets and so, my heart goes with Abakaliki to clinch this. They have to because what is the point of the good run this team if they fail. History will only remember the feat if they wrap up with a win in the final.

Going forward, all elements of glamour must be wrapped with the Federations Cup from the quarterfinal stage to set a tone for the grand finale which in my view should always be in Lagos, commercial capital of the country or Abuja, the Federal Capital, if a massive attendance can be guaranteed.