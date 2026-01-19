The Extinction Of Male Teachers

There was a time when the classroom was a balanced ecosystem. In my formative years, most of the subject that shaped my intellect and discipline were taught by the male gender – mathematics, social studies, government, physical and health education, introductory technology, integrated science, computer science, fine art, Christian religious studies, literature-in-English, economics, music, and agricultural science – these were domains occupied largely by male teachers.

One of them, the music teacher, who composed the school anthem, was so passionately invested in his craft that he would climb tables’ mid-way, not for theatrics, but to drive home the sacred precision of musical keys and rhythm.

Another, Mr. Adeyeye, the agricultural science teacher was the only one at that time, who authored a textbook dedicated to the subject. These men were not merely teachers; they were custodians of discipline, models of authority, and quiet architects of our future. They co-existed with the female teachers excellently. Beyond the classroom, leadership roles followed the same pattern.

The principal, administrative officer, bursar, guidance counsellor, and librarian were all male staff. Unsurprisingly, the security personnel and school drivers were also men. Authority, structure, and responsibility were clearly defined. That was then. Today, the reverse is not only the case, it has become the norm

The Reality Check

I recently visited my alma mater. After exchanging pleasantries with my former English teacher, now the school principal, I casually asked how many male teachers are currently on the staff list. Her responded thus: “Men don’t want to be teachers anymore”, she said. Her face clouded with concern. Then counting aloud. “One … two … three”.

After a brief silence, she added, “With the gateman and the driver that makes five”. Five male figures in the entire school. This is not the statistics to be glossed over. It is a dangerous signal. A system once sustained by balance has tipped dangerously to one side. Is this not a threat to the very survival of male representation in education?

Classroom Fears

At a recent stakeholders’ meeting attended by ministry officials, non-governmental organisations, lawyers, teachers, and education personnel, a teacher stood up and spoke with visible exhaustion: “Teachers are afraid to discipline students. We are scared of being beaten or worse, killed. Parents now come to school to threaten or physically assault teachers.

Many of us have lost interest. Some have resigned. Others simply look away from bad behaviour. Schools are no longer allowed to flog or punish students”. This is not an exaggeration, just this year; reports have emerged of male teachers being murdered by their students.

Female teachers, on the other hand, face a different, but equally horrifying reality such as rape and sexual violence. And yet, society continues to chant the mantra: “There is decadence in the education system”. What is your contribution to the rot that has produced maggots? How do we expect improvement while systematically-dismantling the very people, who are also entrusted with discipline, guidance and moral instruction?

The Questions

Before I proceed further, I implore you to spare 10 minutes and visit schools around your environment, public or private, urban or rural. You will find institutions with no male teachers at all, not even as support staff. Here are the questions: Is the salary too inadequate for a man expected to provide for a family? Is the social ridicule too heavy?

Is the campaign against sexual abuse amongst school children affecting the employment of male teachers? Is the fear of false accusations too real? Is the anxiety around physical interaction with children too paralysing? These are not rhetorical questions. They are genuine concerns that demand collective answers.

Teaching was once a noble profession. Today, it has been reduced by parents, students, and society to a position of ridicule and suspicion. Yet, teaching remains the profession that moulds every other profession. The contradiction is staggering.

Unintended Consequences of Campaigns Against Abuse

The sustained and aggressive campaigns against child molestation, abuse, and genderbased violence though necessarily have unintended consequences.

They have created an environment where the mere presence of a man in a classroom is viewed with suspicion and anticipated assault. Female children, no doubt, who are mostly primary victims of sexual abuse in schools, are now heavily protected and rightly so.